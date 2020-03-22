There’s a subculture surrounding crossword puzzles that is so large, so passionate, many Americans would be shocked at how intense it is. It also happens to be one of the most diverse; doing crosswords is a pastime that is popular with all generations, races, and sexual preferences.

But that’s not enough to the left. There’s one area of the crossword puzzle world that is still too dominated by old Caucasian males: Editors. And within this subculture there is a push by many to expand not only the number of young, non-Caucasian, non-males contributing and editing crosswords to major publications across the country. Why? Because wherever diversity is low and an industry is dominated by old Caucasian males, the left sees reason to change it.

Parity only works in one direction, though. You don’t see protests calling for more Caucasian bossa nova performers or demands for the NBA to have more players of Asian descent. In fact, Caucasians performing bossa nova would like be accused of cultural appropriation rather than celebrated for adding to diversity. That’s the nature of Cultural Marxism; things that are generally dominated by Caucasians and/or males are open for calls to parity while anything dominating by other groups are off-limits to white men.

An article in The Atlantic did an uncanny job of proving the point they weren’t trying to make while somehow highlighting it all in leftist outrage. The article titled The Hidden Bigotry of Crosswords made the case that there is already much more diversity in the industry than there was just a few years ago, yet still made the case that the diversification had not gone far enough. The author is clearly well-versed in the subculture and an active participant. The article notes how attempts to infuse cultural diversity have been making strides, yet it was all still framed as “hidden bigotry.”

Therein lies the problem with virtue-signalling against an industry. It is never enough. Unless and until old Caucasian men are no longer the dominant demographic among crossword puzzle editors, the longstanding and proud subculture will not be anything other than bigoted at the top as far as the left is concerned. This highlights a reality of modern progressivism. They aren’t looking for equality. They’re looking for dominance. They aren’t trying to be representative. They’re trying to swing the pendulum as far in the other direction as possible.

Bigotry is present in literally every aspect of life in the eyes of many on the left. Sadly, they don’t see the bigotry they promote with their attempts to diversify. They want everything to be a safe space for everyone other than old straight Caucasian males.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.