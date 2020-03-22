Just a few years ago, Harvey Weinstein was a rich and powerful member of the Hollywood elite. He made things happen in Tinseltown until it was revealed he had abused his power for decades as a sexual predator taking advantage of hungry starlets trying to make their way through the perverse movie industry.

Now, the former mogul is in jail and has just learned more bad news about his fate. He has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and has been quarantined, according to Breitbart News.

The Hollywood trade publication reported Sunday that “an Empire State law enforcement official” confirmed to them that Weinstein tested positive for the Chinese virus mere days after being transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island in New York City. The convicted rapist was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month following his conviction on two sex charges.

Wende Correctional Facility is used to screen inmates prior to being transferred to their long-term homes at another federal prison. It was during his health screening that Weinstein’s condition was discovered. He is the second inmate to have contracted the disease, though it is believed he was infected prior to being taken to the facility.

Reactions on social media were just as one would expect with talk of karma and unwell-wishes. But a point was made by several who are wondering why a convicted racist was tested and is being treated when there are many law-abiding citizens who are symptomatic but unable to receive either.

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus. I have a friend who's pregnant & has symptoms. She tested negative for Flu & Strep but can't get a test for coronavirus😷 BUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN GOT A TEST?!?

They should have isolated him but why waste a precious test on him?!?😡 https://t.co/VVIRMmke2u — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) March 22, 2020

Of course. Next he will have multiple forms of coronary artery disease and a miraculous pregnancy. #SicilianFlu https://t.co/Qh3k0zi02j — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) March 22, 2020

You’re telling me Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison AND contracted Coronavirus in the SAME WEEK pic.twitter.com/RJ0k34bV9s — 𝚃𝚎𝚍 (@AgeofTM) March 22, 2020

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus From His Prison Cell @CristinaLaila1 https://t.co/hLCvgPu4kS via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) March 22, 2020

Harvey Weinstein has coronavirus. Some people are saying this is "karma." Well if this global pandemic is just karma's way of getting Harvey Weinstein, I'd like to suggest that karma take a more surgical approach to these matters in the future. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 22, 2020

Few if any will be sympathetic for the sexual predator. Some will even be upset that justice is not being served if Harvey Weinstein is isolated for an extended period of time or succumbs to the illness before serving his sentence.

