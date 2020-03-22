There was a series of television spots by the American Lung Association that used those very words: When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters!

Today we are faced with the situation unprecedented in our modern era in which the world as we have known it seems to be basically shutting down. None of us was around during the black plague in Europe during the Middle Ages. Millions of people died. That was long before the era of modern technology and social media.

We’ve recently seen virtually all major sporting and entertainment events closed down all around the United States and other countries. Today, my home state of Hawaii, which depends heavily upon the travel industry, has shut down all tourism by implementing a 14-day quarantine upon all visitors and even local residents coming into Hawaii after next Thursday, March 26.

Nobody in their right mind is going to pay airfare to come here and be confined in their hotel room for the duration of their stay. This applies not only to international tourists such as the vital Japanese market, but also domestic visitors from the United States mainland.

But, this is a necessity. Hawaii has not yet experienced massive community spread of COVID-19, with cases up until now being attributable to recent travel.

People are not at this time being confined to our homes. But restaurants and entertainment venues are all being closed. Only takeout and delivery will be allowed for food along with supermarkets. This is just an inconvenience, but not at this point something much worse.

As we remain in touch with the world and see what is going on in other states here in America and around the world, we understand that we must do our part and voluntarily limit our outside activities and stay home as much as possible. Things are truly desperate in much of Europe right now. The Philippines is also under a severe lockdown. Other nations have varying levels of restrictions.

Hawaii has always been blessed with good weather and good people. As a conservative, I will admit that our State and Municipal leaders, who are all Democrats, are trying to do the best they can to protect the community. This is not a time for partisan politics. We can discuss our differences and social issues at another time. Not now.

We are all in this together. It has been said that no man is an island, but Hawaii is a state made up of a finite number of islands. As long as we continue to practice the spirit of aloha in our daily lives and communities as well as in government, political differences remain irrelevant.

My background and expertise is in national and border security and the geopolitics of the Pacific region. We must continue to monitor and deal with those things as China continues to exploit the world contamination which they initiated.

I know that our civilian and military leaders are able to multitask and are up to the responsibility of keeping our country safe from those who would take advantage of this world crisis for their own selfish ambitions.

But, right now it is appropriate that we focus upon preventing the further spread of COVID-19 here in these precious Islands. With our governor and the mayors of the four counties here in Hawaii all on the same wavelength and working together, they need us all to cooperate and keep ourselves and others safe.

Likewise, I believe that President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and even the usually volatile United States Congress are seriously addressing this crisis.

I know it’s hard with human nature being what it is, but I call upon all my fellow Americans to put politics aside just as we did however fleetingly after the attacks of 9/11/2001.

One of the major symptoms of COVID-19 is shortness of breath along with fever and persistent cough which can lead to pneumonia. So, that American Lung Association spot that we mentioned at the beginning does apply here.

When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.

American Conservative Movement

