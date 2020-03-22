Starting this week, Democratic frontrunner for the presidential nomination Joe Biden plans on having “shadow coronavirus briefings” in which he intends to counter the information being put forward by the administration. In his preview of the briefings delivered to the press last week, he claimed the President is lying to the people about the Wuhan Coronavirus as it dominates headlines and makes for 24/7 coverage on cable news.

For their part, mainstream media seems happy about it. Reactions to Biden’s campaign tactic have been nothing like reactions the same media had when GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney held similar briefings following the Benghazi attack that left four Americans dead in 2012. At that time, Romney was attacked by the press with claims that “we need to be united” and “we only have one president and he is handling this situation.” Of course, those same claims would be even more righteous today regarding Biden’s shadow briefings, but don’t expect the media to complain.

The biggest problem with this is how it will confuse people who are desperate to receive up-to-date news about what’s happening with the virus and the economy. They’re turning to local, city, state, and the federal government for answers. They want to hear solid plans and reports of actions taking place. People are scared. They’re worried that they could catch the disease. They’re worried their savings will be decimated. They’re concerned about how they’re going to pay the bills or put food on the table.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is playing politics. He sees the President on the television every day giving updates. Some of it’s good. Some of it’s bad. The disease and economic chaos is like nothing we’ve faced in our nation’s history. The President is delivering hope in the form of righteous actions and a steady hand on the wheel of our nation. It hurts Biden’s ego to realize he is not getting enough attention. His campaign knows this, and they’re trying to do anything they can to get him back into the spotlight even if it means dividing the country further.

Now is when we desperately need to be united. As actor Matthew McConaughey noted, this problem is bipartisan. It requires the two major parties working together to present solutions to the people and to enact policies that secure us into the future. Bonchie over at Red State called for this political maneuver to stop before it officially starts.

Joe Biden Confusingly Pretends He’s President, Holds Dangerous ‘Shadow Briefings’ This needs to stop. This isn’t a time for political garbage that causes confusion and attempts to capatlize on a situation that was simply unavoidable. Had Biden gotten his way, we wouldn’t have closed travel from China in January and we’d be much, much worse off than we are now. There’s also the reality that he has long been an apologist for communist China. If there’s anyone on the planet who should go away and be quiet for a while, it’s Joe Biden.

There is literally nothing positive that can come out of Joe Biden’s shadow briefings. We must be united to defeat both the coronavirus and the economic turmoil that is crushing America. But Biden’s only concern is advancing his career at the expense of American lives.

