Peter Alexander, a “journalist” for NBC News, brought fireworks to the Chinese Virus press conference today with a question intended to scare people and cause further disarray. The President lambasted him, as he should have. But Alexander then went on the air and claimed the question was a “softball.”

No, it wasn’t. It was a question meant to do harm to the administration and the President. The fact that it could have done harm to the American people was not a worry to Alexander when he asked, “What do you say to Americans who are scared? Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 sick, millions scared.”

There's no reasonable way to answer this dumb question. "What do you say to Americans who are scared. Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 sick, millions scared." Trump: "I say you are a terrible reporter, that's what I say."pic.twitter.com/znM1W0B5ZW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2020

The President’s response was the right one. It truly was a nasty question, not the type that needs to be answered because it was meant as a “gotcha” on the President. But the response was what Americans needed to hear as the President displayed confidence and an understanding of what the nation truly needs.

Alexander made it worse by heading to leftist media to discuss his experience, playing the victim card like a champ.

“As you witnessed, there was a moment, you and I are baseball fans, we call it a softball, trying to provide the President an opportunity to reassure millions of Americans who are witnessing the death toll now approach 200 and the number of those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 approaching 14,000 or surpassing it,” he told fellow NBC News hack Chuck Todd. “What he would say to Americans who were scared? The President, as you witnessed, instead took it out on me and said that I was a terrible reporter.”

Many progressives went after the President and defended Alexander, saying that the question was reasonable. It was not, and considering the intention was to embarrass the President, those defending Alexander left themselves open to attack. Fox News anchor Brit Hume obliged.

The press is responsible for reporting the facts. However, their echoing of Chinese Communist Party talking points is the biggest reason Alexander’s negative question was so heinous. They want Americans to panic, for the economy to tank, and for the President to get blamed for it all.

If the “journalist” wanted to give the President an opportunity, he could have simply asked what the President would say to people who are scared. Throwing in doom and gloom to frame the question was a pointless attack to harm America.

