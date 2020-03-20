There are three components to the Chinese Virus, also known as COVID-19 or the Wuhan Coronavirus. There is the disease itself that is highly contagious but mostly only a serious threat to the elderly and those with underlying health issues. There is the panic as millions of Americans and politicians respond with various degrees of concern. Then, there’s the narrative conflict. As the White House does its best to transparently account for all three components, mainstream media is bent on using this against the President, whom they hate.

But One America News anchor Graham Ledger has an honest take on the situation. Unlike his counterparts in the larger progressive wing of mainstream media, Ledger believes the President and his staff are doing a phenomenal job of handling this crisis from every angle.

“Donald Trump is leading a measured and thoughtful and lifesaving response to a panic-driven hit to our lives that will one day soon end even if the partisan attacks won’t,” he said on his show.

He is correct. As I noted before, the President is the ideal person to be sitting in the Oval Office during this crisis. His leadership has drawn support from a majority of Americans and despite mainstream media’s unhinged attempts to catch him in “gotcha” moments, he has maintained his composure throughout.

More Americans need to get their news from OAN and hosts like Graham Ledger. The truth about the Chinese Virus and President Trump’s leadership through the crisis do not get properly reported by mainstream media. Turn to OAN for real reporting.

American Conservative Movement

