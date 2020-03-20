They say the enemy of my enemy is my friend. That’s usually not the case, but it makes for a great excuse when we side with those who we normally oppose. Justice Democrats co-founder and The Young Turks’ radical progressive host Cenk Uygur isn’t a friend just because we share a distaste for Establishment Democrats, but he was 100% correct when he called them out over their instant cessation of pearl-clutching over the Senate stock scandal.

News broke yesterday that Senator Richard Burr sold millions of dollars in stocks after getting a classified briefing about the Chinese Virus. Shortly after that, Senator Kelly Loeffler, also a Republican, was accused of doing the same thing. Democrats on Capitol Hill and around the country seized on the moment to attack the GOP for greed and insider trading. That lasted all the way until it was revealed an Establishment Democrat folk hero, Senator Dianne Feinstein, did the same thing. Crickets emerged, and Uygur wasn’t happy about it.

Establishment Democrats: Can you believe those Republican Senators benefited off their position by dumping their stocks?! @SenFeinstein did it too? Well, of course, she's different! She's a well-intentioned Democrat! You know what, let's stop talking about this so-called scandal. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 20, 2020

Partisanship shouldn’t come into play when there’s wrongdoing afoot. These Senators took advantage of privileged information and used it to protect their own interests. Republicans and Democrats alike should be calling for heads to roll.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.