An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the Chinese Virus, also known as COVID-19 or the Wuhan Coronavirus. This news, released by the White House Friday evening, marks the first known case of the disease found among White House staff.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Pence press secretary Katie Miller said. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The disease, which originated in China and spread around the world because of the Chinese Communist Party’s initial cover up, has been the only talk of the nation since becoming a serious concern a few weeks ago. Even in a presidential election year, its taking all of the air out of newsrooms and inundating the population with concerns.

Precautions have been in place in the White House for over a month, but this particular disease is tricky. It is contagious from those who are asymptomatic and can be present for weeks. Many may be sick without knowing it, which causes the greatest concern for those in the White House.

This coronavirus lingers in the air and on surfaces for hours, prompting many organizations to attempt to sterilize rooms using UV lights. It is unknown whether this precaution has been practices at the White House.

If the coronavirus is in the White House, it may have already spread to multiple people in the administration. The last thing America needs is anything hampering our leaders during this crisis.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

