The good news for the Chinese Communist Party is that their iron grip over their media allows them to control the narrative at home. The bad news for the people of China is that the CCP’s iron grip over their media prevents them from knowing the truth. Now, that media control has resulted in a growing death toll and a worldwide economic downturn, all for the sake of saving face for Xi Jinping and his totalitarian regime.

Meanwhile, mainstream media in the United States is acting like they’re on the CCP’s payroll. After exhaustive searches, NOQ Report was only able to find 14 unique reports from left-leaning mainstream media outlets explicitly citing the CCP’s delays in reporting the coronavirus as the reason it is now a pandemic. If 14 sounds like a lot, consider the fact that dozens of mainstream media news outlets report about the coronavirus more than 14 times per day. Much more than 14 of these reports either herald China’s response, denounce America’s response, or both.

One CCP-driven narrative in particular is picking up steam. President Trump has recently taken to calling it the “Chinese Virus” in response to the CCP’s ludicrous narrative that the virus was designed by the U.S. Army and unleashed on Wuhan to harm China. For every one mainstream media report about the CCP’s clear attempt at misdirection and blame reassignment, there are dozens that attack the President’s comments as racist and xenophobic.

One fact that is under-reported is the way the CCP sat on the information for so long. It is often mentioned, but few in the media note the severity of the delay. This wasn’t a matter of a few days for the CCP to grasp the situation before allowing state-run media to report on it. They made deliberate attempts to cover it up completely. It was first brought to their attention as a major concern on one December 16, 2019, when a patient exhibited SARS-like symptoms from a viral infection that was resistant to anti-flu treatments. They sat on that information for 36 days before finally allowing state-run media to report on the disease. It was already being reported outside of Chinese media, which likely prompted the CCP to shift from covering it up completely to merely downplaying it.

This is important to Americans because the first known Chinese Coronavirus case in the United States was reported the same day, January 21. Had the Chinese Communist Party acted like any other civilized nation and focused on the safety of their people instead of perceptions of their government, many health experts believe it could have been stopped before ever leaving Wuhan Province. Their delay allowed over five million people to leave Wuhan and travel throughout China and across the globe.

The lack of reporting on this is repugnant. Even the World Health Organization, who was made aware of the disease in 2019, played a role in covering it up. They downplayed it and even urged countries to not impose travel restrictions on China. This was done on orders from the CCP which has contributed heavily to the home nations of executives for WHO. If someone were to only follow the reporting by American mainstream media, one might come to the conclusion that China is doing an amazing job of mitigating damage, that it’s totally not their fault, and that President Trump is a xenophobic racist who is really to blame for everything associated with COVID-19, better known as the Chinese Coronavirus.

In reality, President Trump is doing a phenomenal job and is the right person to be handling the situation.

The Chinese Communist Party has always and will always care more about retaining control over their people than protecting their lives. They could have contained the Chinese Coronavirus. All they had to do was not be Marxist totalitarians.

