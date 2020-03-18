In my year-long attempt to ignore my enjoyment of Hollywood in an attempt to stop supporting the radical progressives in Tinseltown, I’ve found a handful of actors and even a couple of directors who I simply cannot ignore. It’s not their skills; I love Robert de Niro’s acting but I hate his politics, for example. But one actor who has remained on my radar even in my self-imposed entertainment exile is Matthew McConaughey. I wasn’t sure why, but something told me this guy’s attitude superseded his politics, whatever those beliefs may be.

I was so impressed with what I saw in his Tweeted video yesterday. It was the message America needs to hear, which is odd considering most of what we’re seeing from Hollywood these days is so politically charged they make us want to tune them out altogether. But McConaughey’s message of hope of unity was brilliant.

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

As much as I’m against idolizing anyone, ESPECIALLY Hollywood’s multitude of hacks, there are times when a strong message from a Tinseltown messenger is worth hearing. Kudos, Matthew McConaughey, for being a patriot when we need it most.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.