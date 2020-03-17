Why was South Korea able to react so much more quickly to their Chinese Coronavirus spread than the United States? According to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s due to their single-payer healthcare system. Even if we dismiss the failures of China’s similar system or Italy’s vaunted model for Medicare-for-All, we should still take a closer look at what South Korea did differently.

The Blaze host Stu Burguiere did just that. He analyzed a Tweet sent out by AOC that currently has nearly 30k retweets. It seems her sheep are all about it.

Want to know one major reason why South Korea has had stellar rapid response and quickly produced & scaled up to 10k+ tests/day? They have a single payer, #MedicareForAll system. We don’t. Please remember why it’s so important for us to fight for healthcare as a human right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

What Burguiere found was that AOC’s Tweet was factually and intellectually wrong. The biggest problem was in HOW South Korea has been able to do so much better at getting people tested. Their solution: Turning quickly to the private sector to come up with a solution. Marxists, at this point, will gasp. Surely it was their government-run healthcare system that made things better, right? Wrong. It was the decision by their government-run healthcare system to decide early on that this was too complex for them to handle, so they unleashed the private sector in their nation to respond for them.

Why haven’t we done the same here? Actually, we have. It just didn’t happen until very recently. Now that it has, testing is going up dramatically. Both vaccines and treatments are being fast-tracked to approval. All of this was only able to happen because, like South Korea, the Trump administration did what they’ve been trying to do systematically from the beginning: Eliminate bureaucratic roadblocks to private sector solutions.

My fellow NOQ writer, Stacey Lennox, put together an excellent breakdown of what’s happening and why. Her article yesterday is a clear and, frankly, angry declaration about the reality of the situation versus the way it’s being reported by mainstream media.

As Stu Burguiere and Stacey Lennox realize, there’s a very wide gap between the narrative the left is pushing to promote their agenda and the reality of this administration’s efforts to keep us safe. The truth about the Chinese Virus must be spread far and wide.

