Presidential candidates often get caught in lies. It’s part of politics as very flawed men and women say one thing one day, then forget they said it the next day. We can magnify that issue when it comes to former Vice President Joe Biden as he has demonstrated an inability to remember where he is at any given moment, let alone remember what he said multiple times on camera.

Jerry Wayne called him out on it. During a campaign stop last Tuesday, a viral video of the candidate showed him berating the union worker for asking him why he’s going after the 2nd Amendment. Biden claimed he was “full of sh*t” and denied such things before getting confused over the very weapon he intends to take away if elected, calling the AR-15 and “AR-14.”

The National Rifle Association took their member, Wayne, and put him on video telling the truth about Joe Biden’s claims as well as the reality of the 2nd Amendment. It’s not about hunting or home invasions. It’s about stopping tyranny.

Here’s further coverage of the incident and an interview with Wayne from Fox News:

Our right to keep and bear arms has always and will always be intended to prevent government from taking away our ability to defend ourselves against oppression in all forms. That can mean stopping crime, which law abiding gun owners do every day. It can be to defend ourselves from foreign invaders; everyone has the right to fight for their freedom and defend the nation in the United States. But the biggest concern for our founders who wrote the 2nd Amendment was a tyrannical government at home. They knew what could happen to a people without the right to defend themselves from government. They lived through it and wanted to make sure future generations wouldn’t succumb to the challenges they faced.

Our 2nd Amendment rights are non-negotiable. Kudos to Jerry Wayne and the NRA for informing the people of the truth, not only about Joe Biden but also about the real reason the 2nd Amendment exists. The people must stand against all tyranny.

