America is not what it was last month. Heck, it’s not what it was last week. The Wuhan coronavirus scare has millions of Americans panicking unnecessarily. That’s not to say there’s no reason to be cautious about the disease or that it’s a “hoax,” but the PANIC surrounding it is unhinged. It is overblown as much of the population scurries to the stores over the coronavirus while many more run to the stores because others are panicking. It’s a media-driven panic that, despite it clearly being predicated by the left’s needs to take down the president, is still herding people in the wrong direction.

If you really think the #coronavirus PANIC isn't a manufactured political play, remember how things played out a decade ago. Covid-19 is real just like the swine flu was real. The difference is how the media is herding the people into a frenzy now while downplaying it in 2009. https://t.co/CSk7qMN0y8 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 15, 2020

But some of us are looking at the facts surrounding COVID-19 and realizing we just need to be cautious. There’s no need whatsoever to panic over a disease that is generally not life-threatening to people under the age of 50. Most don’t seem to know this judging by the panic because mainstream media won’t report the death rate for people under 50-years-old is 0.1%, or 1 out of every 1000 people infected.

The elderly clearly need to be very cautious. Those who come in contact with the elderly should take major precautions as well. But there is nothing about the coronavirus that demands a two-year supply of toilet paper. Stabbing people over bottled water is always a bad idea, but especially when we consider the coronavirus is not a threat to utilities. Perhaps most importantly, going out in public is perfectly fine as long as you’re cautious about avoiding close proximity and not touching your face. Piece of cake.

Unfortunately, the very notion of going to a restaurant is illogically anathema today, particularly to the left. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a big deal out of it on Twitter. When former Ms. Nevada and Clark County School Board candidate Katie Williams replied that she went to Red Robin today because of the wonders of American freedom, progressive Twitter went on the warpath and made “Red Robin,” as of the writing of this article, the top trending topic in the United States. Not bad for a Tweet about lunch.

I just went to a crowded Red Robin and I'm 30. It was delicious, and I took my sweet time eating my meal. Because this is America. And I'll do what I want. — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 14, 2020

The Trump-supporting Williams received such heinous responses to her post that I won’t even post them here. Needless to say, the sheep who are following AOC were in full-outrage mode over Williams’ unwillingness to play along with the unnecessary panic.

Despite the reactions, her Tweet was quite accurate. As a 30-year-old, she will almost certainly be fine whether she gets the coronavirus or not. The burgers there are quite tasty. This is, indeed, America, and as Americans we generally do what we want. Officially, I’d say her Tweet can be classified as Fact-Checked: Confirmed.

The hypocrisy of the left makes it so hard to keep up with the woke sentiment of the day. Or the hour. There’s this gem from AOC’s video just a few days before declaring eating out a criminal offense. It’s hard to tell which is worse: Telling people to stop going out or telling them a few days earlier that if they don’t eat out at Chinese restaurants they’re racist.

.@AOC: "People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they're not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight up racism around the Coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/2tTabQCIdW — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 11, 2020

We fully support Katie William’s right to eat where she wants to eat. We condemn those who tried to vilify her for not adhering to the doctrines of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And we support Red Robin. Their burgers really are pretty darn good.

