Former Vice President Joe Biden lied. There’s no other way to put it. He didn’t make a slight misstatement. There was no room for ambiguity. He flat out lied when Senator Bernie Sanders asked if he stood on the Senate floor calling for cuts to social security and other entitlements.

In reality, we do desperately need to make major cuts and reforms to entitlements. There’s no real argument there. But now that he’s running for president in a different atmosphere, he should be acknowledging that his perspectives have changed. Instead, he lied about it.

Holy shit Biden is done. Bernie gets him to lie as if he’s a five year old. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/4RPRqPBs0i — Turncoat Don (@TurncoatD) March 16, 2020

Hear it for yourselves. Joe Biden tried to cut Social Security multiple times & he was proud of it.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tiHc3WXwDE — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 16, 2020

Here’s Joe Biden talking advocating for social security cuts since he wants to be dishonest #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1wQ8SI1NqT — john🌹🐣 (@intereweblad) March 16, 2020

CNN tried to run cover for Biden. They were prepared with a quote from Sanders in which he was calling for incremental changes to social security. But Sanders was prepared, acknowledging that he not only made the claim but that he still stands by it. Whether or not he was being truthful in claiming that the incremental changes he sought were to raise benefits is up in the air, but there’s no evidence to the contrary.

CNN is disgusting with that false ass equivalency on Sanders advocating increases for social security and Biden trying to cut social security. #DemDebate — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 16, 2020

Mainstream media won’t play this out. They won’t call Joe Biden out for the lie. They want him to be the nominee very badly and will not alert voters that the former Vice President told a bald-faced lie at the Democratic Debate.

