Primary season in presidential politics has always been dirty, but there was a rule that has been relatively consistent for decades, perhaps centuries. Candidates fight hard through the primaries, but they almost always come together to support their party’s candidate when the general election begins. Even last election with two of the most polarizing candidates making major enemies within their own parties, the end result showed most “Never Trumpers” couldn’t abide by a Hillary Clinton presidency while a good chunk of Bernie Bros accepted the woman they believed “stole” the nomination from their guy.

2020 is different for Democrats. In particular, radical progressives in the Justice Democrats‘ camp will be far less likely to support Joe Biden in the general election than similar group from the past. It’s not because they find Biden to be terrible—they do, but they still generally believe President Trump is worse. The real reason they will not want Biden to win the general election is because it does damage to their cause.

The Justice Democrats, founded by people who generally supported Sanders in 2016, were the force behind the elections of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and other far-left members of Congress. They fought moderate Democrats in the primaries, then won election with radicals by doing so in Democratic strongholds.

They are a group that wants change now, but they are very much focused on the future. Their goal is not for the current Democratic Party to win elections. They only want Marxists to win. They want to form the Democratic Party in the socialist image they envision, and that means viewing more moderate Democrats as their main enemies for now.

A Joe Biden victory in November would be the effective end of their momentum and possibly of their movement altogether. They want to defeat Republicans, but their enemy in the immediate future is the Democratic Establishment. As long as non-Marxist Democrats win elections, they will retain control over the direction of the Democratic Party. Despite that direction being pointed hard to the left, it’s still not enough for Justice Democrats. They don’t want creeping socialism to invade the Democratic Party over decades. They want it for the immediate future, specifically the 2020, 2022, and 2024 elections.

It appears they weren’t able to gather enough support for Bernie Sanders this year as Biden is, for all intents and purposes, the de facto nominee. But they will not automatically throw their weight behind Biden if he does succeed in defeating Sanders because for their hopes to remain alive, they need the Democratic Establishment to be proven wrong. They need to be able to voice outrage at the DNC and have that outrage echoed after election day. The only way that happens is if Biden loses to President Trump. If he wins, their movement will be weakened because it’s predicated on the theory that the Democratic Party of old, which Biden represents, is not the path of the future.

They need the Democratic Establishment to be neutered. They need it to fail. A Biden victory in November would solidify the premise that “moderate” Democrats are the way to win elections. On the other hand, if Biden loses, it would be the opportunity the Justice Democrats need in order to hammer their message for following two and four years that the people who delivered a Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden loss are not the right people to be picking presidential nominees or candidates for the House and Senate.

People like Cenk Uygur, Saikat Chakrabarti, and Alexandra Rojas have all stated their goal is to take control of the Democratic Party from within so they can eventually take over the nation’s government. If people like Biden and Establishment Democratic candidates for Capitol Hill keep winning, there’s no way for the Justice Democrats to complete their stage one goal. They can’t control the country if they aren’t even able to control the Democratic Party.

The Marxist principles of the Justice Democrats can never take hold in America as long as their vessel, the Democratic Party itself, is still controlled by the Establishment. They need Joe Biden to lose in November to prove the DNC and “moderates” wrong.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.