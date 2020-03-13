Getting started is always the hardest part. After years of considering doing a podcast, vlog, or whatever these types of shows are called today, Jeff Dornik over at Gatekeepers Online convinced me to get a show going. So, here we are.

Unfortunately, the topic of the day is the very thing I didn’t really want to talk about because, well, everyone else is. The Wuhan coronavirus is dominating the news cycle, so it made my choices of first show topics limited. Nevertheless, we tackled the topic by addressing three bad actors, inspired by a previous article here.

Intro shows are always boring. It’s hard for me to get excited talking about myself, but we made it through. It’s wonderful to get launched with Gatekeepers Online. Can’t wait to deliver more of these shows regularly. Thanks, Jeff Dornik, for all the help!

