.I would like to highlight the most irresponsible tweet I have seen today. Unfortunately it is from the campaign of the presumptive Democrat nominee, Joe Biden.

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

Who Is Talking About the Wall?

First of all, no one is talking about the wall at the southern border. However, controlling our border and being able to screen during an outbreak is part of a larger strategy to keep contagious illnesses out of the Unites States. This is just one function of border control, especially when other countries are having a severe outbreak.

Last I checked, the only one trying to shove inappropriate things into a coronavirus funding bill was Speaker Pelosi. She tried to sneak a Hyde Amendment loophole into the bill requiring taxpayer funding for abortion.

An Outright Lie

Second, this tweet is an insult to the dozens on medical and public health experts that are advising the administration. These technical experts often have decades of experience, many times in the very agencies they are now working for. According to a Wednesday morning interview given by Vice President Pence, who actually talks to these experts every day, several times a day:

The reality is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic has moved from China and South Korea to Europe. Our task force has been tracking that. We brought that information to the President in real time.

He went on to add that 70% of new cases globally are appearing in Europe. Distinguished immunologist and Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed these sentiments and went further. He stated the bulk of the transmission into the U.S. was now coming from Europe. When host Eric Bolling asked him why Italy was having such a bad outbreak, Dr. Fauci could not have been any clearer:

They did not, as we did, restrict travel from China.

He said this was an issue for the European Union generally because there were not restraints placed on travel from China. According to Dr. Fauci the United States making that move early significantly reduced the spread into the U.S. Since the bulk of the transmissions are now coming from Europe, the Task Force recommended and the President implemented a thirty day hold on travel from Europe.

Everyone is Talking About the Plan

As far as a plan, saying the administration doesn’t have one is absolute “malarkey” as Biden would say. Vice President Pence was clear that preventing the import of cases from other nations is part of a strategy. Another is providing resources and guidelines for communities like Settle dealing with community spread. Agencies are also encouraging best practices and common sense for every American. The strategy combines elements of containment (travel restrictions) and mitigation. These are public heath measures that can have a significant impact on reducing the spread of the illness according to Dr. Fauci.

The administration is also activating the research and private sector communities. Dr. Fauci shared that a vaccine is set to enter trials. This is the fastest ever accomplished in the history of vaccine development. While he says testing could take a year to a year and a half, the administration has been removing regulatory barriers at a fast pace to move their strategy along. Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command personnel are conducting animal studies for a vaccine they began developing in January. They are optimistic a vaccine could be available by next winter if COVID 19 becomes a seasonal illness like the flu.

The Vice President also shared the President has been meeting with the nations leaders in the insurance, banking and commercial laboratory industries to name a few. This has already led to agreement by the nation’s insurers to cover the cost of testing. LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics have also approved a test that is being spun up for broad commercial distribution. Meanwhile regulations have been lifted so that every state lab in the country can conduct tests and university hospitals around the nation are also running them. Doctors can contact their state lab to for instructions on how to process the test until the commercial labs are fully operational.

Finally, Gilead has signed an agreement with the U.S. Military to provide the company’s investigational coronavirus drug to U.S. troops confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus. This medication was approved for clinical research in February by the FDA after having some demonstrated success targeting SARS and MERS, which are also forms of the coronavirus. According to Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the coronavirus is a family of viruses that causes everything from the common clod to MERS and SARS which we have successfully dealt with in the past.

Politics Over the Public Good

This pandering tweet and narrative being pushed by the Biden campaign needs to stop. This obvious nod to the open borders crowd and insinuation the administration is somehow dealing with this without a strategy is dangerous and feeds unnecessary panic. Take a clue from fellow traveller Gavin Newsom, Governor of California. He and the Trump administration agree on almost nothing. Yet he prioritized calming anxiety for California residents over politicizing the outbreak by acknowledging the support he got from the administration in dealing with passengers from an affected cruise ship.

The Biden campaign is not being briefed and has no insight to the work of the Task Force other than public appearances and official actions. Even with those limitations, accurate and helpful information is readily available. Instead of making blatantly false statements, perhaps the Biden campaign should tell us what they would do differently. Maybe they don’t because the answer is not a single thing.