Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was allegedly involved in a hotel drug “orgy” that resulted in an overdose. Law enforcement responded to the location following reports of an overdose where Gillum and two other men were intoxicated by methamphetamines and possibly other controlled substances.

The news, broken by conservative pundit Candace Owens, included a police report that shows Gillum was inebriated in the hotel room when police arrived. Three plastic bags contained what police believed to be crystal meth.

BREAKING: Democrat Andrew Gillum was involved in a crystal meth overdose incident last night in a Miami hotel. Orgy suspected, but unconfirmed. Read the report: pic.twitter.com/YmgqMwniUj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

Here is the last page of the report which sites the crystal meth. Guess Florida made the right move electing Governor Desantis I am told @AndrewGillum and his buddies were naked when cops arrived, which is the reason a sex orgy is suspected, but not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/p76jUn0soO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

From the police report: Upon arrival, Miami Beach Fire Rescue was on scene providing treatment to Travis Dyson (PATIENT). Miami Beach Fire Rescue advised officers that Mr. Dyson was being treated for a possible drug overdose. He was in stable condition but as a precaution was going to be transported to Mount Sinai for further medical treatment. Officers then made contact with two other males who were inside of the hotel room: Aldo Mejias (COMPLAINANT) and Andrew Gillum (INVOLVED, OTHER). Mr. Mejias stated the following to officers. Mr. Mejias provided his credit card information to Travis Dyson to rent a hotel room for the night. Mr. Mejias was to meet Mr. Dyson later in day. Travis Dyson rented the room at approximately 1600 hours on 03/12/2020. Mr. Mejias arrived at the hotel at approximately 2307 hours where he discovered Travis Dyson and Andrew Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance. Per Mr. Mejias, Mr. Dyson opened the hotel room door and immediately walked over to the bed and collapsed in a prone position. Mr. Mejias observed Mr. Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting. Mr. Mejias stated that he observed Mr. Dyson having difficulty breathing, prompting him to wake him up. Mr. Dyson then began vomiting on the bed and immediately collapsed again. Mr. Mejias began conducting chest compressions on Mr. Dyson and proceeded to contact police and fire rescue. Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.

If this report turns out to be accurate, it represents the latest and arguably most damaging instances Gillum has been involved with in recent years. The Democrat was considered to be the favorite in the last gubernatorial election before a string of corruption scandals surrounding Gillum and a surge by Republican Ron DeSantis resulted in the former Congressman’s victory.

Gillum was only a handful of votes away from winning the Florida governor’s race. Talk about FL dodging a bullet. Dems rolled out a vicious smear campaign against DeSantis, and it almost worked. 30k vote margin separated him from this political fraudster, druggie, and criminal. https://t.co/TNyblT8rC8 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 13, 2020

Gillum was considered to be a rising star, often dubbed “the next Obama” and a possible future presidential candidate. But the pressure at such a young age, now 40, plus a tendency to mingle with corrupt or even criminal elements dropped his standing in the Democratic Party dramatically.

BREAKING: LE sources in FL telling me that former Dem candidate for FL Governor, Andrew Gillum, was involved in a meth overdose situation last night at a Miami Beach hotel. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 13, 2020

BREAKING: Former Dem FLA Governor Andrew Gillum Involved in Meth Overdose Situation in Miami Beach: He was thisclose to the governorship and portrayed as the future of the Democrat party. Perfect. https://t.co/dOzGBYIZAs pic.twitter.com/TmefzJYN0i — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) March 13, 2020

Wow. Florida dodged a bullet by not electing @AndrewGillum the Democrat candidate for Governor. What a sleaze. Has wife and 3 children. https://t.co/k8PS0Z2KWf — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 13, 2020

Just two years ago, Andrew Gillum was one of the most prominent new Democrats fighting for attention on the national stage. Today, he’s struggling to stay out of trouble with the law. Would crystal meth have been in the governor’s office if he won in Florida?

