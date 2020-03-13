The Wuhan coronavirus is an opportunity. At least it is for opportunistic types who generally see the world as a playground for their machinations and a way to advance their agendas. The rest of us are sheep following where they point, but some of us try to step back from the flock to see what’s really going on.

There are three major ways plus dozens of minor ways bad actors are using the coronavirus as a platform for their version of progress. Before I get into those, let’s look at a couple of ways it’s being used but not necessarily by bad actors.

Smart players on Wall Street are going to make a killing off the coronavirus when the markets rebound, but that’s not because of some nefarious plan or bad actions on their part. They see the panic. They know prices will drop dramatically as they continue to do. They know there’s a bottom, and when that bottom is reached it’s clear skies for them to launch their money rockets. The vast majority of them can’t be blamed. The world gave them a way to make a ton of money, so they’re going to do it. That’s not them being bad actors. It’s just them being smart. Despite this, I’m seeing a lot of fingers pointed in their direction as if they’re pulling the strings to make the market drop. That’s just not happening. They don’t have that much influence.

Another conspiracy theory I’ve heard is that the coronavirus is being pushed by insurance companies as a way to prevent Medicare-for-All or its less-potent little brother, Joe Biden’s Obamacare 2.0, from being taken seriously. This is a ludicrous take and I won’t put much energy into it other than to say this: The health insurance industry will use its brute political force to stop bad legislation, but they won’t do so in a way that will harm them. They are not profiting off the coronavirus. It’s harming their bottom line tremendously right now and will continue to do so until it subsides.

The last big false finger-pointing is at Chinese scientists. No, I’m not suggesting the Chinese Communist Party was not completely in the wrong for keeping information back or manipulating the World Health Organization to save face. They’ve done plenty wrong, but one thing they didn’t do wrong was to have scientists engineer the coronavirus and unleash it on their population for… whatever reasons some are claiming. This is an absurd and dangerous perspective to spread. When this is over, China will be crippled economically and politically for years, even decades as a result. They didn’t do this on purpose. They were just stupid to cover it up when they had the opportunity to contain it.

With those out of the way, here are three examples in which bad actors are exploiting the coronavirus:

Mainstream media and Democrats hitting President Trump

This is the obvious one and anyone with ears to hear should be able to recognize this prima facie.

Fake news exposed their dishonesty with the Russia hoax.

They exposed their treachery with the impeachment hoax.

How will the public view them when they understand that the media crashed the stock market simply to get rid of POTUS? Year of the Boomerang — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) March 13, 2020

The left has been trying for two years to crash the economy. Seriously. They’ve predicted dozens of downturns that are “just around the corner” and it never happened. With the coronavirus, they finally found a chaos factor to exploit, and judging by the lines in the toilet paper aisle and the direction of the stock market, it’s finally working.

Their timing may have been off, though. If the threat of the coronavirus subsides relatively quickly, perhaps by the middle of summer, the economy will have time to boom again before the election.

Leftists pressing their agenda through coronavirus legislation

Of the three ways bad actors are using the coronavirus, this is the most putrid. Washington DC’s response to the coronavirus needs to be sensible and streamlined. Yet there are those, particularly on the left, who are seeing this as a way to sneak in horrible components of legislation that would otherwise never see the light of day with a Republican-controlled Senate and President Trump in the Oval Office.

Can they be any more putrid examples of pure evil than they already are? https://t.co/puVhu71qw0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 13, 2020

If reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is trying to push an abortion “slush fund” into coronavirus legislation turns out to be accurate, it would be the most heinous example. If not, there are plenty of other examples of bad actors using the coronavirus to plug in terrible and unrelated legislation. This needs to stop.

Vaccine rushing and normalization

No, I’m not an “anti-vaxxer.” With that said, I’m one who is skeptical about information given to the public about vaccines. On top of being a strong proponent of vaccine transparency, I’m also one who believes vaccines must be thoroughly tested before they’re administered to the masses.

BREAKING: Moderna's anti-COVID-19 vaccine bypassing normal testing on mice and going straight to human clinical trials — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 13, 2020

The coronavirus scare is a way to cut through safety protocols and standard best practices to ram a lightly tested vaccine through. It will receive no pushback as the masses will line up to be test subjects if there’s a reasonable expectation that it will work. A disease that is no more deadly than the flu for people under age 50 should not force bypassing full-scale testing. The risks are simply too high.

Whenever a minor chaos factor is introduced into a large-scale situation, bad actors will figure out ways to exploit it. The coronavirus may be the ultimate chaos factor in modern times and bad actors are licking their chops at the opportunities it presents.

