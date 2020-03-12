Arguably the best news that has come out of the whole Wuhan coronavirus mess is state, county, city, and local government, plus private sector organizations, stepping up to make decisions on how to protect the people they serve. As limited-government federalists have known for centuries, the best way to address government’s influence on most issues is at the most localized level possible. What a community decides about a local event supersedes what the federal government recommends when it comes to something like the coronavirus because local government knows better what’s entailed with their decisions.

Unfortunately, Democrats and mainstream media are so busy trying to lay all of the blame on the shoulders of the President, they often make unhinged arguments about how to handle the situation. Case-in-point: Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut. He Tweeted out one of the most asinine complaints against the President of the entire coronavirus saga.

Why have an executive branch if it isn't willing lead at a time like this? All of these decisions to cancel events, close schools or postpone opening days have been made by state, local and private sector leaders. Why is everyone else leading, except for our President? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2020

The decisions to close down schools and cancel events have been made by state, local, and private sector leaders because it is undeniably their responsibility to do so. Period. This is not a dictatorship and we are not ruled by a totalitarian regime. The President shouldn’t tell any school districts to close as he nor anyone in the federal government understands the needs of and risks for a community better than the community. The President should not tell the NBA to cancel the season because that’s their call.

Murphy’s and the Democrats’ love of authoritarianism demands they look to the highest levels of government to decree what everyone else in the country must do. It’s part of their base ideology to consolidate power in one office and rule with an iron fist over local officials who are just too unimportant in the eyes of the left. Power bleeds from the top down for radical progressives. To radical progressives, government must be the source of all wisdom, and the higher the level, the more wise the government officials allegedly are. This is all completely wrong and unconstitutional, and Twitter let Murphy have it.

Federalism and private enterprise, how do they work?https://t.co/xbPiQ3ktH3 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) March 13, 2020

Senator Einstein thinks a President is all knowing and all seeing, and must be aware of everything going on in Sheboygan as well as 150,000 other towns, cities, and localities around the country.

Dunking is more effective if you have a point other than the one on your head. https://t.co/SDpdYQK1ac — GregEsq (@GregEsq) March 12, 2020

"Why don't we just have one all-powerful person in charge of everything to make these decisions as opposed to local officials at the state level, which are united…This isn't even America as it was founded right now" https://t.co/1wPSkCMDgO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2020

a US senator: Trump is an ebil dictator

also US senator: Why doesn't Trump take over everything and lock people in their homes? — 🏳️‍🌈Miro🇧🇬Slav. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) March 12, 2020

This is the worst take about the #WuhanVirus, and that's saying a lot considering how bad most takes have been. Canceling events, closing schools, postponing openings—in America, these decisions are made at state, local, private sector, and individual levels.#Federalism. Duh. https://t.co/AhthUwzUru — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 13, 2020

Does federalism really bother you that much? It may be a national crisis, but it’s affecting different states disproportionately. State and local leaders calling many of the shots is actually a good thing. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ (@mikebreslin815) March 13, 2020

That's… how the Constitution is designed. https://t.co/wY3S3THTX7 — Sleepy Joe (@sleeepyjoseph) March 12, 2020

You’re serious? Are you aware of the roles and responsibilities of state government? pic.twitter.com/G8DcWLxGmY — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) March 12, 2020

"All of these decisions…have been made by state, local and private sector leaders". As the founders intended. https://t.co/g99gfEyv87 — blue (@blue_prop) March 13, 2020

"Trump is evil. Why isn't he in charge of EVERYTHING?" https://t.co/jbYvXd0OQB — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020

The level of “government” most responsible for defending against the coronavirus is the individual/family level. It is incumbent on us, as American citizens, to do what is best for us and our families. From there, the responsibility works its way down (though most classify it as moving up) the government hierarchy to local, then city, county, and state, with the federal government having responsibilities surround only those things they are best suited to handle. From DC, we should be receiving information (we are), financial corrections (in the works), travel/border restrictions (started long ago), and guidance (as compared to decrees, or “leadership,” as Murphy calls it).

The irony is, of course, the massive contradictions constantly coming from Democrats like Murphy. They say President Trump is making bad decisions even when they’re proven to be correct, such as the travel ban the left lambasted before. Then, they say the President needs to be making more decisions even as good decisions are being made by local, city, county, and state officials. Democrats are lost in the maze of lies they’ve created for themselves.

There have been plenty of bad decisions made at every level regarding the coronavirus. As much as I’d love for every individual to properly handle their own responsibilities to keep themselves and their families protected, we’re still seeing long lines for toilet paper of all things. But we’re going to stumble as nothing like this has happened in the modern era. We’ve had outbreaks worse than this, but we haven’t seen panic like this since the Spanish Flu, which was an exponentially more dangerous disease at the time.

We, as a nation, must come together and handle our individual responsibilities to fight the coronavirus. Despite Chris Murphy’s authoritarian, unconstitutional desires for supreme leadership, we must fight the left’s narrative and make better decisions.

American Conservative Movement

