Stocks plummeting. Events canceled. Toilet paper flying off the shelves. It’s the type of panic one might expect from a Hollywood production about a disease ravaging the world and leaving millions dead in its wake. The problem is, the coronavirus isn’t that disease. Compared to Hollywood visions, it’s minuscule. Compared the death toll of the flu. it’s barely existent.

With this known by many and becoming known by more, why can’t I buy toilet paper without waiting in a long line of other people waiting to buy toilet paper? I didn’t know, so I started asking. Unlike everyone else, I was actually out of toilet paper. But the rest of the people I talked to in line had toilet paper. They just wanted more.

Some said they wanted to get the essentials before there was a quarantine. I didn’t try to dissuade them or share the facts about the coronavirus which are, frankly, unimpressive from a mass extinction perspective. But the majority of people I asked said they weren’t concerned about the coronavirus or quarantines, but were more worried about other people worrying about the coronavirus or quarantines. Looking up and down the line, I realized they had a valid point.

To put it another way, OCIPs (Overly Cautious Instant Preppers, a name I’ll use in lieu of “idiots”) were making a run at toilet paper, so those are worried about OCIPs taking all of the toilet paper for themselves joined them at the store before supplies ran out. These people, who anecdotally were the majority in my particular line, weren’t true OCIPs but rather counterOCIPs—people who were only panicking over the panicking.

It’s panicking all the way down.

Some people panicked out of real concern, causing other people to panic out of fear of being left behind by those who panicked over the coronavirus. Meanwhile, I actually needed toilet paper. When I got home, I ordered a bidet.

