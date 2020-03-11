Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) gave former Vice President Joe Biden the boost he needed to win big in the South Carolina primary, launching him to victories on Super Tuesday which have translated into more success last night. Now, the Congressman is calling on the DNC to “shut this primary down” to avoid mistakes from the frontrunner the could prolong the nomination process or hurt him in the general election.

An aide for Clyburn, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, told NOQ Report that Clyburn is concerned about Senator Bernie Sanders “tearing Biden down” in the upcoming debate. The aide also hinted at Biden’s “increasingly concerning gaffes” as a reason for him to take a break from campaigning and rest up for the general election.

Important Editor’s Note: I do not like the use of anonymous sources, but this report rings too true to ignore. Considering the sources’ positions and the fact that Clyburn said publicly the race and future debates should be shut down, we’re rolling with the story.

One source in the DNC and one with connections to the Biden campaign confirmed his interview and campaign events will be dramatically limited, though neither acknowledged it was due to concerns over harming his campaign. The Biden campaign associate said coronavirus concerns were going to limit his engagements while the DNC source said it was due to him now being the presumptive nominee.

“I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates—because you don’t do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you,” Clyburn told NPR yesterday.

Meanwhile, rumors were spreading early Tuesday that the DNC was making plans to quietly, amicably push Sanders out of the race. The schedule doesn’t favor Sanders with Florida, Arizona, Ohio, and Illinois next Tuesday. Other than Arizona, he is not expected to do well. But the campaign has one hope—Sunday’s debate—and if Sanders believes he can dominate Biden one-on-one, he may opt to stay in just a little longer. He has more money than Biden and has proven to be far more capable on the debate stage.

Biden has seemed lost at times recently, whether during debates, interviews, or on the campaign trail. Some have speculated he may be suffering from dementia. The campaign has fervently denied accusations that he’s lost a step mentally, but President Trump’s campaign has hammered this point continuously ever since Biden’s campaign resurrection in South Carolina.

Whether Bernie Sanders stays in the race or not, do not expect to see much of Joe Biden. He will be “resting” and preparing for the general election shift that is expected if and when Sanders drops out. Is there more to it than that?

Whether @BernieSanders stays in the race or not, do not expect to see much of @JoeBiden. He will be “resting” and preparing for the general election shift that is expected if and when Sanders drops out. Is there more to it than that? https://t.co/BaBhVo6mN6 — NOQ Report (@NoqReport) March 11, 2020

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.