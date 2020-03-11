A fascinating video shows how people transition into opposing socialism when they had supported it in the past. While it wasn’t the central theme of the video, presenter Tim Pool delved into the issue as way of explaining what was at work.

The video was on the overall theme of censorship by the national socialist media and its big tech minions. However, explaining these double standards required an explanation of why socialism doesn’t work. The presenter was once a Sanders supporter, but seeing the dysfunction and sheer hypocrisy of socialism has convinced him otherwise as it has with others.

Those who don’t know that much about socialism support it

Interact with most socialist Bernie Sanders supporters and soon enough they will make the unsupported claim that you don’t know about their cherished base ideology. This is always an essential indicator that they dwell in a bubble in which they have accepted the basic sales pitch of socialism: Free stuff for votes. Meanwhile, they haven’t learned why this little scheme doesn’t work.

Those leading them down the wrong path have sold them a bill goods without being clear about the price: their freedom. They think that it can be just like the Scandinavian countries, or they have the absurd idea that socialism is the use of tax dollars for normal government services. The first myth has been debunked so many times, it’s a wonder that leftists even bother with it any more:

They’ve been inculcated with the basic sales pitch so many times, they can almost recite it without thinking, which is most likely the case. They also have a common set of retorts to any objections to their indoctrination.

Those who truly know about socialism oppose it

Meanwhile, those who have studied or lived under the oppression of socialism oppose it. Insiders like Sanders make excuses for its horrid history only because they see it as a way to attain ultimate power for themselves.

Somehow the fact that many in the know reject socialism doesn’t impress its disciples. They either ignore the evidence or pretend it doesn’t exist. Parroting the ever-tiresome lie ‘that really wasn’t socialism’ as a way to dismiss what is staring them in the face.

Over at National Review David Harsanyi detailed his family history as a way of illustrating the evils of socialism, and the paradox who advocate for this destructive ideology:

Fortunately, my emotional detestation of collectivism comports perfectly with my intellectual detestation of Bernie’s movement. Capitalism saves the victims that socialism produces. Nothing achieved under socialism can’t be achieved under capitalism—other than perhaps inducing perfectly healthy people from a beautiful island to get on rickety homemade rafts and try to traverse the Caribbean to move to Florida. And yet, here we are. Again.

The Bottom Line: The irony of socialism

It’s becoming more than ironic that those ignorant of truth of collectivism tend to be disdainful of those informed of its crimes down through history. In his article on National Review David Harsanyi went through the litany of socialist repression during the last century. It’s likely that they would blithely dismiss as them ‘as not really being socialism’, or some other ad hoc rescue.

The problem is that despite the fantastic promises, that is the exact reality of socialism. It always turns out that way because that is the nature of the beast. The people are learning of this reality. That is one of the big reasons Bernie is losing.

