Since Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rise to prominence following her victory in 2018, I’ve avoided calls by many who claim she isn’t intelligent. She clearly has a “ditzy” way about her and her pompous attitude is often infuriating, but I’ve always considered her to be a well-educated person stuck with an annoying voice and a millennial style. After watching a couple of videos of her, one reacting to Joe Biden’s victories Tuesday night and another talking about the effect the coronavirus is having on Chinese restaurants, I’ve changed my mind.

You were all right. She really isn’t intelligent. When I’m wrong I say I’m wrong.

Ocasio-Cortez on Joe Biden winning: “Um, one thing that I do, that I am concerned about, um, overall, 100%, legitimately, is in our climate. And, um, I’m legitimately concerned about, uh, fossil fuels. I’m legitimately concerned about what this means for a just transition.” pic.twitter.com/jJvkX9PKrl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

The staunch supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders for president has railed against just about every other candidate thought to have a chance at the nomination. She hit billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Biden particularly hard with her very popular Twitter account. But it wasn’t enough. Biden seems nearly locked in as the nominee.

Instead of continuing to rail against Biden, she turned to the bright side. At least she can still fight climate change. But as mind-numbing as that clip was, my numbness turned into a headache after hearing her discuss people “patroning” Chinese restaurants.

.@AOC: "People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they're not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight up racism around the Coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/2tTabQCIdW — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 11, 2020

Bless her heart. She’s really trying to be a good social justice warrior, keeping her chin up despite Bernie Sanders losing so badly. Considering the challenges she has with forming coherent thoughts, perhaps she’ll see Joe Biden as a kindred spirit.

