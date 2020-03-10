There’s a dangerous narrative the left is trying to sell us.

Sanctuary policies represent the ultimate virtue-signaling paradigm for Democrats as they attempt to perpetuate their sway over immigrants, both legal and illegal, by saying flowery phrases like “everyone is welcome here” or “no families should be separated over racism.” But hidden beneath their narrative of unity and protection lies a reality that is much uglier. It’s a truth that they know, but they do everything they can to keep it out of the news. Out of sight. Out of mind.

The truth is this: Sanctuary jurisdictions are dangerous for multiple reasons, the most obvious being local law enforcement’s participation, whether forced or embraced, in the practice of rapidly releasing criminal illegal aliens back to the streets. They protect criminal illegal aliens from being apprehended and deported by federal law enforcement agencies, most notably ICE.

The alleged premise behind this practice is often echoed by mainstream media in an attempt to run cover for Democrats and their policies. Simply stated, the idea is that sanctuary jurisdictions enable those in Latino communities more freedom to work with local law enforcement. Proponents of sanctuary policies say that by protecting criminal illegal aliens from deportation, the Latino community will reward them with more cooperation. Since they do not have to fear deportation at the hands of local law enforcement, they will supposedly be more willing to report crimes or even snitch on those who commit crimes within their community.

This is a smokescreen. It’s completely false. There have been literally zero studies that back this claim and numerous examples of criminal illegal aliens returned to the street to continue committing their crimes. In many cases, they up the ante and pursue more hideous activities than before. They graduate, so to speak, after realizing they’ve burned their “Get of Jail Free” card.

There’s the case of Christopher Puente in Chicago who was shielded from ICE deportation before allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. Both the police and Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed ICE for not catching him despite the fact that he was in Chicago PD custody when they ignored an ICE detainer.

We can look to the heinous example of Reeaz Khan in New York City. Upon release from the NYPD who also ignored an ICE detainer, Khan proceeded to rape and murder a 92-year-old woman. He claimed he was going to help her when he tripped and accidentally raped her as a result.

“Graduation” following arrest and release happens because sanctuary jurisdiction law enforcement inadvertently give them the impression they no longer have anything to lose. Their protection normally runs out after the first arrest; it’s simply bad and unavoidable press to continue releasing criminals after they’ve already been released to commit their crimes again. This is why child rapists like Francisco Barraza-Porras don’t appear for their court hearings. He’s now free thanks to Boulder, Colorado’s sanctuary policy. Sadly, law enforcement cannot locate him and has turned to the community for assistance. It’s a sanctuary city, after all, so surely the grateful community will meet the call and turn him in, right? A week after he was supposed to appear in court, he has not been found and nobody in the community has stepped forward with information.

Even if they’re deported, these sanctuary jurisdictions encourage them to return by offering them the safe haven they desire. It’s a criminal’s dream to have areas where their freedom is more important to politicians and law enforcement than the safety of American citizens. When the criminals are given preferential treatment over their victims, why wouldn’t they want to take their chances coming back across the border?

But the real culprit in all of this is mainstream media. They, more than politicians or law enforcement, are tasked with keeping people informed about the truth. Our media is fully aware that sanctuary jurisdictions are not working as planned, but with the vast majority of mainstream media journalists running cover for Democrats, they willfully hide the truth about sanctuary jurisdictions. To tell the truth would be to alert the general public that sanctuary policies do not work and put communities at greater risk.

The biggest way they run cover for Democrats is by ignoring relevant facts. In the case above regarding Francisco Barraza-Porras, dozens of local and national news outlets covered the case. But only one, the Daily Caller, even mentioned that Barraza-Porras is an illegal immigrant who was in police custody when they ignored the detainer request from ICE. It’s important to Democrats that stories like his are not presented fully to the public because we, the people, would start asking too many questions. Why was he being protected? Why didn’t local law enforcement allow a child rapist to be deported? Why did they choose instead to release him back into the community so he could continue committing his evil crimes against children?

These are questions that mainstream media should ask. They won’t because they already know the answer. It’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” when it comes to reporting about crimes in which there’s a potential the criminal is an illegal alien. Their lies by omission are designed to keep the people in the dark about what sanctuary policies really do.

I watched a video by Vox that supposedly detailed what sanctuary jurisdictions did. I won’t link to it because it’s radical progressive propaganda. They pretended to be fair and mentioned some of the pros and cons of sanctuary jurisdictions. The pros were many, including the aforementioned unproven theory that harnessing community cooperation with law enforcement increases in sanctuary cities. The cons? They talked about the additional costs of having to catch the same person twice. That’s it. No mention of increased danger to citizens or accelerated actions by criminal illegal aliens after being released. Vox simply didn’t want to even acknowledge the biggest problem of them all.

Sanctuary policies increase risks to citizens by putting the freedom of illegal immigrants over the safety of their victims. Mainstream media is complicit, covering for sanctuary policies by ignoring the facts. Their allegiance to Democrats supersedes the truth.

