Following 9/11, the two parties came together to fight for Americans against our common foe. The same thing happened in 2008 when both John McCain and Barack Obama paused their presidential campaigns to work together and stop the financial meltdown that threatened the global economy. Throughout our history as a nation, opposing political sides joined forces to stop major threats to the nation. Those days are gone.

Today, we’re irredeemably polarized politically. Neither side does anything that cannot score them political points, cause damage to the other side, or both. We can blame both sides for this, but let’s be clear about how it started. Democrats are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. They will continue to suffer from this until 2024. It has dominated their thoughts for four years and it will continue to dominate their thoughts for another four years.

Some would argue that President Trump and the Republicans have done the same thing in isolating themselves from the Democrats, but I would counter by noting that the President pushed for bipartisanship from the beginning, only changing tunes against working with Democrats over the last year or so since they made it clear they were unwilling to do anything that could possibly benefit him in any way.

Lest we forget, he tried on multiple occasions to reach across the aisle and put deals together for the sake of America. From embracing Chuck Schumer’s stance on trade with China to banning bump stocks to criminal justice reform to embracing the Democrats’ infrastructure plan, the President used to try to work with them. Heck, one of the reasons I was skeptical of his presidency in the beginning was because I thought he was doing too much to reach across the aisle.

Today, that’s impossible, and it’s currently hurting the President in light of the coronavirus outbreak. But that political pain is temporary and in many ways it’s setting him up for election day gold as prospects of an economic rebound are already taking shape. When the coronavirus is contained and the stock market skyrockets back upward, Democrats are going to realize they made a terrible mistake by not embracing bipartisanship to tackle the coronavirus.

This is actually a tremendous opportunity for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to stand side-by-side with President Trump and declare that Washington DC as a whole is working together to stop this problem, overblown as it may be. President Trump would embrace the gesture instantly and the American people would cheer. But they can’t. Pelosi, Schumer, and the rest of their ilk are too dominated in thought and feelings by Trump Derangement Syndrome that the concept of pausing their various coup attempts is a nonstarter.

The First‘s Jesse Kelly and The Blaze‘s Steve Burguiere discussed the lack of bipartisanship, bias in mainstream media, and the Democrats’ desire to harm President Trump superseding doing anything that would actually help America.

The coronavirus represents a huge potential win for Democrats if they’d work to unify DC in the fight against it. But it’s not good enough for them or America to win if President Trump isn’t hurt by it as well. Their foolishness is their downfall.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.