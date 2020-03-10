One of the advantages of being in chat rooms with other conservative journalists is getting to see the shifting perspectives as new information comes forward. One particular Twitter group I’m in with four prominent and a dozen or so budding conservative journalists is interesting as they’re all quite a bit more informed than I am about the state of the presidential race. My specialty is foreign affairs, so while I could name off the top of my head every member of both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, campaign news isn’t part of my purview.

I get everything I need to know from my Twitter groups and from reading my colleagues here at NOQ Report, and I’ve noticed a trend in both. Many astute Trump-supporting pundits are warming to the prospect of a Joe Biden nomination. No, none of them are considering voting for him, but general consensus for months has been that Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren would be the easiest candidates for President Trump to defeat because their far-left policy proposals make them too distasteful to Independents. The more we learn about Biden, the more these Republican political gurus are realizing he’s actually the easiest to defeat in November.

An article I shared with them from our Editor-In-Chief sparked a day-long conversation (actually, it’s still happening) in the Twitter group about the simplicity of attacking Biden for his obvious senility. He may have early-stage dementia, and that’s an interesting prospect for a presidential campaign. The funny part is my EIC has always hoped for a Sanders nomination because he wants the conversation about Marxism to be front-and-center in a presidential race. He believes the complexities of the radical progressive message must be hashed out to the general public and a presidential race is the only way to truly quash socialism before it becomes even more popular.

My Twitter group looks at it from the opposite perspective. They see the simplicity of attacking Joe Biden as a benefit. Why work so hard to debunk complicated proposals like Medicare-for-All or the Green New Deal when we can simply say, “Biden doesn’t always know where he is and when he does know, he has trouble forming the words to describe his surroundings.”

Biden’s campaign has taken great pains to keep him out of the public eye. While Sanders was bouncing around between Sunday shows trying to get as much airtime as possible, Biden held exactly zero interviews. While Sanders has to rush to keep his message to voters under an hour, Biden’s campaign has kept the former Vice President on stage for an average of seven minutes at his rallies. At his rallies.

Now that Joe Biden is the frontrunner, he’s being hidden away by his campaign. Every time he speaks, he says something that reveals his diminishing cognitive abilities. Republicans now realize the “moderate” is the easiest man for President Trump to beat.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.