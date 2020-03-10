Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has spent his entire campaign claiming wholehearted support for the man who fired him. It’s important in Alabama to have the support of the President and Sessions has done everything he can to make it reciprocal. Despite his best efforts, the President officially endorsed former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the upcoming runoff election to decide who will take on Senator Doug Jones in November.

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

For transparency, it should be noted that our EIC has endorsed Tuberville over Sessions for months:

<noscript><iframe title="“Time’s up for Jeff Sessions as Tommy Tuberville makes strong case for Senate nomination” — NOQ Report - Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes" class="wp-embedded-content" sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" style="position: absolute; clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px);" src="https://noqreport.com/2020/01/30/times-up-for-jeff-sessions-as-tommy-tuberville-makes-strong-case-for-senate-nomination/embed/#?secret=WMyl7yUTDc" data-secret="WMyl7yUTDc" width="500" height="282" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

Most (and by most, I mean everyone I’ve heard reacting so far) has assumed this is a matter of the President still being upset with Sessions for paving the way for the Russia probe and subsequent Mueller investigation by recusing himself in the early days of the administration. Sessions’ decision set in motion the events that encompassed the Russia hoax that dominated news for over two years of the President’s first term. Most seem to assume that he never forgot, never forgave, and is now trying to hit Sessions one last time.

But it’s deeper than that. The President has always attacked Sessions for his incompetence as Attorney General, but never for his loyalty. As the first Senator to support President Trump during the 2016 election, he maintained his composure as Attorney General despite constant Twitter attacks by his boss. He suffered through rumors of his firing for months before it actually happened and left Washington DC in shame.

Sessions’ desire to take back his old Senate seat that he vacated to join the cabinet was seen as a move the President may actually appreciate. After all, most Republicans liked Sessions as a Senator even if they disagreed with him as Attorney General. But the President doesn’t just hold a grudge against Sessions. That wouldn’t be enough for him to punch him now. That’s not the President’s style. Instead, this endorsement of Tuberville tells us President Trump doesn’t trust Sessions, not in his cabinet and not in the Senate.

Many conservatives have come to Sessions’ defense, though likely in vane. Tuberville was leading in the polls before the President’s endorsement. Now, it should be a done deal. Nevertheless, some conservatives are cautiously trying to rebuke the President’s endorsement by painting Tuberville as being against the President’s agenda. This stance, generated largely based on out-of-context comments propagated by Sessions supporters, is inaccurate. In context, Tuberville’s remarks have been completely supportive of the President’s agenda and he has vowed to be one of his staunchest defenders on Capitol Hill.

It behooves Republicans to trust President Trump’s perspectives on Jeff Sessions. He campaigned with him for months and worked with him for two years. Based on his knowledge of the man, he doesn’t trust him. He believes in Tommy Tuberville.

It behooves Republicans to trust @realDonaldTrump’s perspectives on @jeffsessions. He campaigned with him for months and worked with him for two years. Based on his knowledge of the man, he doesn’t trust him. He believes in @TTuberville. #Alabama https://t.co/NHKWxcoXPk — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 11, 2020

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.