Dick’s Sporting Goods announced today that they are going to remove firearms and hunting departments from 440 more stores nationwide, continuing the trend away from supplying arms and ammo to customers who want to be able to defend themselves and enjoy the shooting sports.

On the same day that presidential candidate Joe Biden told a Michigan factory worker he’s ‘full of sh*t,’ says he’s going take ‘AR-14s’ away, the shrunken sporting goods chain announced that it will no longer sell guns and hunting gear.

Thus we have a continuation of a disturbing trend from the past few years of a constant denigration of everyone’s basic human right of self-preservation. In the past, these moves against individual liberty were only in response to high profile tragedies.

The current trend is an unceasing assault on liberty by the left. The liberty grabber left has continued these attack on freedom and individual rights despite the fact that there is no gun violence epidemic.

CCRKBA: What ‘Gun Violence’ Epidemic are Democrats and Anti-Gun Orgs Talking About?

5 facts about crime in the U.S.

Violent crime in the U.S. has fallen sharply over the past quarter century.

Property crime has declined significantly over the long term.

Public perceptions about crime in the U.S. often don’t align with the data.

U.S. Gun Sales Near Record High as Violent Crime Rate Drops

Violent Crime is Down While Gun Ownership is Up. Again. Still.

Mass Shootings: The Epidemic That Isn’t

Studies have shown that schools are safer now than they were in the 1990’s. With record gun sales coupled with a precipitous drop in violent crime. With ammunition sales skyrocketing in response to coronavirus panic.

