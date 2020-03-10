The coronavirus isn’t nearly as bad as mainstream media is playing it out to be. Yes, there are many more people infected than we currently know and that number, whatever it really is, will surely rise. That’s the nature of diseases like this. It’s why despite a nation with a majority of people who get the flu shot, we still have tens of thousands of deaths a year from it.

One thing that is so concerning about the coronavirus is that it apparently spreads very easily. Even incidental contact may yield infection as best as we can tell right now, making it unofficially highly contagious. Considering it started abroad, one would think the Democrats, who are hammering the administration’s response to the outbreak, would take this as a cue that perhaps we need to get control of our immigration process. The concept of open borders would establish an easy way for diseases like the coronavirus to spread wider and more rapidly.

The wall being built along the southern border, to the consternation of Democrats in DC and activist progressive judges everywhere, should be considered an easy way to take more control of traffic to and from our nation. It establishes choke points through which we can screen people, whether for disease, contraband, or criminal status. Why aren’t Democrats embracing it now that they’re seemingly obsessed with the coronavirus?

Yesterday during a Fox News town hall, Senator Bernie Sanders was asked if he would close the borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said no. If you think this is a unique perspective to the Democratic Socialist, think again. Despite a clear need to protect our borders for multiple reasons, including the Democrats’ new pet project with pretending to want to stop the coronavirus, a total of ZERO have called to rethink their opposition to the wall. President Trump was sure to mention the wall on Twitter this morning.

Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever! https://t.co/7TxErJKAgT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

If the coronavirus spreads throughout South American, Central America, and Mexico, there will be a surge of illegal immigrants who don’t care if they’re caught or not as long as they can have access to our healthcare system. Contrary to popular belief among Democrats, we still have the best healthcare system in the world. If you have the coronavirus, the place you want to be treated is here.

The coronavirus and the potential for future pandemics are just the most timely reasons Democrats need to reverse their opposition to the wall. There are too many reasons to list, but stopping future outbreaks should be a bipartisan goal. It’s not.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.