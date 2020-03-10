As Senator Bernie Sanders watches his presidential ambitions flushed down the socialist toilet once again, his bitterness towards the Democratic Party is starting to shine through. He’s already making excuses ahead of his losses on the second big primary Tuesday in a week as Democrats flock to pinch their nose and vote for Joe “The Thing” Biden as the candidate with the slightly better-than-awful chance of competing with President Trump in November.

His latest complaint is one we’ve heard before from him, though almost always pointed at Republicans. But with the race slipping away from him, he invoked one of his favorite talking points—voter suppression—to try to set the narrative for Bernie Bros to go after the Democratic Establishment when the dust settles from his poor showing on Tuesday.

At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, to see voters standing in long lines for hours in Michigan and around America is an outrage. Election officials must address these problems immediately, and if necessary, keep polling places open longer. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2020

The real bad news for Sanders came on Twitter. It wasn’t that there were tons of negative reactions to his accusations. Those are expected. The real bad news is that very few were actually paying attention to him. There were no rebukes from prominent users on either side of the fence, a sign that at this point, he’s already being written off as a threat.

In reality, Sanders has nobody to blame but himself for his campaign’s collapse. He’s spent the entire campaign making enemies within his own party and promising to tear down the system that the powerful Democratic Establishment has set up. By forcing the issue on topics like Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal, he pulled other candidates to the left, something the DNC believes would be the death knell for their chances against President Trump.

Moreover, his campaign has been weighed down by violent rhetoric from his supporters. Some of it was likely manufactured by his competitors, but there is evidence that at least a small but vocal faction within his support base believes his campaign represents one of two things: a nation submitting to his Marxist demands or a nation that pays the price for not doing so. That sort of sentiment is not endearing to Americans, even most Democrats.

Bernie Sanders has found a new way to lose a nomination. In 2016, he failed to get aggressive. In 2020, he and his supporters were too aggressive. The result will be another Establishment candidate losing to President Trump in November.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.