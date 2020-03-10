Senator Bernie Sanders is so desperate to rejuvenate his plummeting nomination chances that he went on Fox News to do a Town Hall. But even a simple question, one that is at the heart of the news cycle today, found the 78-year-old socialist torn for a split second before going to his default open borders rhetoric.

Town Hall moderator Bret Baier asked, “If you had to would you close down the borders?” He was referring to the coronavirus pandemic as the cause for the move. President Trump imposed travel bans at the beginning of last month despite objections from the Chinese, Democrats, and the World Health Organization. All three now consider it an appropriate move.

Dangerous: Bernie Sanders said that he would NOT close down the border if it become unsafe during a Sanders administration Open borders are a national health crisis Bernie would be a disaster as President We can’t let him near the White House RT!pic.twitter.com/wG6VbTrFUn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 10, 2020

Sanders considered the question for just enough time to be a noticeable pause. Then, he recovered with his standard anti-Trump stump speech. “No. I mean, what you don’t want to do right now… we have a president who has propagated xenophobic, anti-immigrant sentiment from before he was elected.”

What the President’s perspectives on immigration have to do with closing down the border during an emergency is unknown. These are two completely different circumstances. The President’s desire to build a wall and slow down illegal immigration is one issue. Dealing with the coronavirus is completely different. But Sanders doesn’t make a distinction, which seems to be the general case regarding his entire ideological set. There are no exceptions, not compromises, and no decisions based on relevant data. All Sanders know is he likes open borders and that means open borders at all times.

President Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus has been spot-on so far, which rankles the Democrats greatly. They have turned to manufacturing a false crisis to drive down stock markets and scare people into stocking up on toilet paper. But this will pass even though they’re missing the opportunity to show bipartisanship.

Joe Biden may be a senile Manchurian Candidate for the Deep State and the Swamp, but we would hope he wouldn’t intentionally put people’s lives at risk by sticking with a failed ideology despite the facts. Bernie Sanders holds ideals over American lives.

