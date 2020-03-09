Imagine if the Wuhan virus, which most are calling the coronavirus or COVID-19, occurred during the Obama administration. The news cycle would be completely different than it is today. Mainstream media would b rightly calling for calm. They would call for caution, but they would not be hyping it up as they are.

Another thing would be drastically different. If President Obama had done exactly, precisely what President Trump is doing now, the reaction from the media would be fawning over how wonderful his leadership is at keeping us safe. This is a theory that obviously could not be tested, but I’m certain this is exactly how it would play out in the hypothetical Obama era coronavirus. In fact, there’s some precedence.

Americans should be cautious. Does that mean we need to buy 1000 rolls of toilet paper? No. Should we have proper provisions for this type of incident in our homes at all times with or without a coronavirus spreading? Yes. Should be we taking precautions such as washing our hands and avoiding contact as much as possible during flu season? Yes. Should the stock market be dropping like a rock as a result of panic prompted by the media that is so desperate to beat President Trump that they’d intentionally attempt to tank the economy? Of course not.

The Wuhan virus is real. The panic is manufactured. What the press and their Democratic puppetmasters are doing is sparking irrational fears for the sake of political expediency. They’ve weaponized the coronavirus to use against the President because they’re desperate for this to be a reelection killer. They want the economy tanked and confidence in the President to drop.

More people have died from the flu in Oklahoma than the coronavirus nationwide. This fact seems to have been ignored by the media (and apparently a lot of Costco shoppers) since there’s a mad rush for everything from ventilators and hand sanitizer to toilet paper and bottled water. It’d revealing the panicked nature of Americans when the status quo is disrupted, a nature that really doesn’t bode well for us when a real emergency arrises.

Be mindful of the manipulated narrative being pushed about the Wuhan virus. We must be diligent and prepared, but should not be panicking. Considering how small the coronavirus is in comparison to the deadly flu, the panic is irrational.

