Toilet paper is suddenly a premium commodity in the United States. Bottled water purchases are being limited at grocery stores. The stock market is crashing. Millions of Americans are panicking. Why? Because the coronavirus blindsided us, right? No. It’s because mainstream media finally found a card they could play against President Trump that is actually sticking, for now.

Ironically, the card they discovered was out of his control. No action by President Trump could have prevented the Wuhan virus from spreading to the United States. He established a travel ban as soon as information out of China started looking dire, and lest we forget, he was lambasted for it by Democrats, mainstream media, and even the World Health Organization (WHO). But that hasn’t stopped them from sparking the unhinged panic surrounding the coronavirus because they believe this is the disaster that might actually take him down.

The Wuhan virus is not nearly as big of a deal as it’s being portrayed by the media. As the President Tweeted, it’s not at the same scale that the flu has become in recent years.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Americans will eventually realize this disease isn’t the existential danger it’s being portrayed as by mainstream media. It’s a major outbreak that is rightly labeled as a pandemic, but there are facts about it that simply aren’t making it out to the public. The average age of death in the United States caused by the coronavirus is 80. There are likely tens of thousands of people infected in the United States who either haven’t become truly sick or haven’t had symptoms at all. This may seem devastatingly bad—the disease is likely spreading much more rapidly than we can confirm—but it also means irrational fears over getting it are overblown.

The American Media burned down Ferguson, Missouri over a lie. The American Media told everyone Trump was a Russian agent for three years. Public panic isn’t a side effect of what they do. It’s the goal. https://t.co/jnlPILWJgx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 9, 2020

Older Americans should be extremely careful. That is certain. Those who come in contact with the elderly should be equally cautious as they do not want to be the cause of infection for the vulnerable. But the notion that everyone’s lives must change and the time has come for apocalyptic responses is ludicrous. Be careful. Wash your hands. Avoid contact. Otherwise, day-to-day life should be unchanged.

That’s not the message coming from the media. They’re stoking this panic. They revel at the crashing stock market and they’re licking their chops at the idea of pinning this on President Trump. This has been called “Trump’s Katrina” and “Trump’s Chernobyl.” They’ve called it the “Trumpvirus.” They’re labeling it any way they can to pin the blame on the President. Not only is it not his fault, but he and the administration are making all the right moves to mitigate damage and bring this “crisis” to a conclusion.

The media is driving this panic. The Washington Post seriously has a piece out today blaming coronavirus on Trump and they call it Trump’s Chernobyl. They’re comparing a virus that began in CHINA and spread literally all over the world to Chernobyl. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/po5MfvP4p1 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 9, 2020

People are scared, but that will pass. Even as mainstream media rings the alarm bells as loudly as they can, they’re unable to sustain it forever. People are gullible, but we’re not perpetually stupid. We will only suspend disbelief in what our lying eyes are telling us for so long.

When Americans wake up and realize the threat of the coronavirus is nowhere near the levels portrayed by mainstream media’s propaganda, we’ll chalk it up as another manufactured crisis. Americans will only be fooled for so long.

