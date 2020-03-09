Poor Chris Hayes. The MSNBC host can’t seem to catch a break, make a lucid point, or do anything that doesn’t further embarrass himself. It’s shameful enough to be working for the least relevant news channel in America, but he can’t seem to avoid sticking his Twitter foot in his mobile mouth.

The latest episode of “How to Trigger a Social Justice Journalist” came from Representative Paul Gosar. The Congressman attended CPAC and came in contact with someone who is infected, so he has chosen to self-quarantine for a short time until he’s sure he doesn’t carry the disease. It wasn’t the fact that he may have contracted the disease or that he’s self-quarantined that triggered Hayes. It was the name he used for the coronavirus that tickled Hayes’ higher sensibilities.

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

The World Health Organization gave this coronavirus the name “COVID-19” because they, as fellow modern day social justice warriors, did not want it associated with China. They are, after all, beholden to China in many ways, and after their efforts to help cover up the disease failed, they turned to language-control as their preferred method of saving face for Xi Jinping.

On cue, the American progressive mainstream media embraced the name, but more importantly they embraced the odd naming protocol and echoed the unhinged notion that associating the disease with China is somehow racist. As Jack Posobiec pointed out, it has always been a common practice to name diseases after their place of original.

West Nile Virus Zika Virus Ebola Virus German Measels Spanish Flu Marburg Virus Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Norovirus Stockholm Syndrome Lyme Disease Wuhan Virus All named after places — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2020

Responses to Hayes on Twitter were mostly positive, as is commonly the case when a social justice journalist attempts virtue signaling to lambaste a Republican, but there were a handful of powerful messages directed at Hayes that let him know many are not impressed by his progressive sensibilities.

Is it, though? Ebola was named for a river in the Congo. Zika, for a forest in Uganda. Lyme disease for Lyme, Connecticut. https://t.co/yTlURWxr3l — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 9, 2020

It's astounding that MSNBC calls itself a news network. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 9, 2020

Virus originated in Wuhan. Calm down. Not everything needs to be a social justice crisis https://t.co/5gPpBkRFfj — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 9, 2020

Is it also astoundingly gross when Chinese in Asia call it the Wuhan Virus? pic.twitter.com/oTsTl4ZFpN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020

MSNBC's Chris Hayes rushes in to defend communist China, which: -Lied about the virus

-Silenced whistleblowers

-Stopped the WHO from entering for weeks; still has not let CDC in

-Forcing Uyghurs to work in factories right now (same people they have locked in concentration camps) https://t.co/pf4NmscWzb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2020

Is something wrong with you “reporters?” No, I’m serious. You’re so soft & fragile today you can’t use the name of the area where the virus is from? Let me guess…. you think it’s “racist” too. Though Wuhan is not a race. 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 9, 2020

The Chinese Gov’t willfully buried news of an outbreak of a virus that came from either 1) its illegal trade of animal parts or 2) a bioweapons lab accident. It has since killed thousands of innocents and caused global economic calamity. Your outrage, per usual, is misplaced. https://t.co/dUNy7mY8pR — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) March 9, 2020

No, it isn't "astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus." Please explain why you think it's "astoundingly gross." https://t.co/0e1Bd4zN2l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020

The problem isn’t with Hayes’ response. The problem is he has been made to feel like he needs to express outrage over everything that doesn’t match the Democrats’ rhetoric. This isn’t only on the MSNBC host. He’s doing what he believes is his job, and that belief is predicated on reinforcement from his fans, colleagues, and bosses. Anytime a progressive journalist in the recent past has said anything positive about a Republican, they’ve been destroyed for it. Any time they attack Republicans, especially President Trump, they get rewarded for their “Resistance.” I’m not making excuses for the so-called journalist, but it’s understandable that he would override his intellect, common sense, and any remnants of journalistic integrity he has left.

The left is determined to make any reaction to the coronavirus from Republicans seem like racism, complacency, or a combination of the two. This is why they were universally attacking the President for his travel ban, then less than three weeks later universally condemning him for not doing enough to stop it. Whatever the President says, they instantly and invariably take the opposite stance regardless of facts or past perspectives.

It takes a truly mediocre person like Chris Hayes to come up with such vile rhetoric. A man may be infected by the coronavirus and Hayes was outraged because he didn’t use the manufactured social justice warrior name for it. Mainstream media is a punchline.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.