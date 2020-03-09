POLITICO is a left-leaning major news outlet that often performs unexpected acts of journalism. Unlike most in the progressive mainstream media propaganda racket such as CNN, NY Times, and Washington Post, POLITICO is not afraid of going after stories that hurt Democrats. It’s rare, but it happens. It’s happening right now as the news outlet’s story about James Biden’s alleged corruption should be a blockbuster.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely the story will get the full blockbuster-treatment from other progressive outlets. Meanwhile, outlets like Fox News may or may not hone in on the story. They’re often hit-or-miss. It’s okay. We’re on it.

James Biden’s healthcare ventures face a growing legal morass Tom Pritchard, a former Americore executive familiar with the firm’s finances, told POLITICO that James Biden’s arrival exacerbated Americore’s financial problems. Holding out the promise of a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections, James Biden introduced Americore’s founder to his older brother and helped land a bridge loan to Americore from a hedge fund, Pritchard said. But then, Pritchard said, James Biden received a six-figure personal loan out of Americore’s coffers while encouraging the firm to take on greater financial liabilities. The cash infusion from the Middle East never arrived, and, Pritchard says, James Biden has not paid back the loan, the terms of which are unknown. “It was all smoke and mirrors,” Pritchard said.

Unlike the challenges faced by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, the scandals surrounding his brother James appear to be more concrete. They aren’t buried in the corrupt cesspool of Ukraine but can be found here as James Biden’s dealings with multiple healthcare companies point to a trend. He allegedly exchanges his brother’s influence for a job. Once there, he promises a large Middle East investment while asking for a personal loan. Then, he encourages them to make bad financial decisions. The Middle East investment never materializes and the loan doesn’t get paid back. Rinse. Repeat.

Executives for Americore claim to have met with Joe Biden through his brother. The Biden campaign denies these multiple allegations, claiming instead that any contact with them at social gatherings was purely incidental and, apparently, they’re all lying. But now that the FBI is involved, we may or may not see what was really happening between Joe Biden, his brother, and executives for the healthcare company that can no longer pay its bills. They’re in bankruptcy court currently.

Other than POLITICO, no major media outlet has reported on it yet. The day is still young, but considering all of the hype over the Wuhan virus, it seems unlikely this story is going to break into the main news cycle. Mainstream media is too busy stirring up unrest about the coronavirus to spend time looking into Biden corruption or question whether or not he suffers from dementia.

Hunter Biden, sudden energy expert worth $80k/mo. James Biden, sudden healthcare guru making millions, under FBI investigation. Mainstream media spent months investigating and lying about a single phone call by @DonaldJTrumpJr. The bias is real.https://t.co/YluOxAKTFc — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 9, 2020

Why does it seem like everyone in Joe Biden’s family is corrupt? Why does mainstream media seem bent on covering up for it all after hitting President Trump’s family members over Tweets? James Biden is a big story, which is why it’s getting buried.

