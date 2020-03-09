Twitter is panicking about the market crash. Many in mainstream media are screaming doom and gloom ahead. But investors on Wall Street and business owners around the country are seeing real opportunity on the horizon. Why? Because they realize the panic-driven market crash is a temporary setback that will reverse shortly and take the economy on the ride of our lifetimes.

Economic policies usually drive conditions on Wall Street, which is why we have been on such a sustained growth trend for so long. It started following the crash of 2008 when there was really no place to go but up. It was managed through the Obama administration thanks in large part to Republicans taking control of the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014. But once President Trump took office and Capitol Hill passed tax reform less than a year later, the good economic times were destined.

All good things come an end, which is why financial prognosticators have been anticipating an economic downturn for two years. But it didn’t come. The economy continued to grow. The jobs market flourished. Wall Street didn’t quite understand why the downturn never came, but they were clever enough to keep riding despite efforts by mainstream media to turn things around for the worse.

Then, the coronavirus happened. In recent weeks it has sparked panic by consumers as well as investors. At least, that’s what we’re being told. But both narratives are manufactured for effect. The panic by consumers who are clearing shelves of toilet paper isn’t actually a coronavirus panic but a panic… panic. In other words, most people who are stocking up on toilet paper are doing so because other people are stocking up on toilet paper. They are less concerned about the coronavirus killing off masses of people and more concerned that masses of people are going to take all of the toilet paper.

As for investors panicking, this is also a false narrative. They’re not panicking, they’re taking a long-overdue breather while anticipating the money they’re going to make when the rebound starts. Think of it like a big crash at a NASCAR race. The coronavirus is the crash and investors are all pulling into the pit stops. But when the green flag flies, which should happen very soon, they’ll zoom out of the economic pit stop with full tanks of gas, new tires, and windshields cleared.

Investors are licking their chops as they see the coming market boom. They’re planning their purchases and preparing to ride the wave that will start before the coronavirus scare subsides. With toilet paper selling out, is it time to buy Procter & Gamble?

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.