Millions of Americans will be voting in primaries over the next three months to determine who the Democratic nominee for president will be. While some have already tried to anoint former Vice President Joe Biden as the de facto nominee, decreed by the Democratic Establishment, Senator Bernie Sanders still has plenty of delegates and plenty of time to win. All the cards seem stacked against him except one: Biden appears to be suffering from some sort of cognitive decline. Is it dementia?

For the sake of transparency, it should be noted that I prefer Sanders as the nominee. It’s not because I believe he would be easier for President Trump to defeat. In fact, Biden has become such a liability to himself that he is avoiding the press and any appearances where he might demonstrate his lowered mental acuity, making it almost impossible for him to defeat the President. The reason I would prefer Sanders is because this country needs to have Democratic Socialism up front and fully exposed in a way that only a president election can accomplish.

With that understood, the questions about Biden’s mental status must be addressed. In a fair world in which mainstream media wasn’t completely skewed to the left, we wouldn’t have to ask the question so much. They would have already been asking the question as they have about President Trump for four years. Every verbal misstep by the President was scrutinized with CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, and Washington Post calling in psychologists to declare their “unbiased” belief that President Trump’s cognitive abilities were in decline. However, the rise of Biden has not only turned scrutiny away from the President, but also made the media suddenly not concerned about such things. It’s “see no dementia, hear no dementia” as the pundits are conspicuously no longer concerned about whether a presidential candidate’s mind is all there.

According to the Mayo Clinic, these are the signs of dementia. I’ve highlighted the items on the list that clearly seem to apply to Biden. There can be arguments made about several of them, but on a question like this we need to stick with what we know, not what we think may be true. The signs of dementia that Biden has unambiguously demonstrated are the only ones I’ve put in bold:

Cognitive changes

Memory loss, which is usually noticed by a spouse or someone else

Difficulty communicating or finding words

Difficulty with visual and spatial abilities, such as getting lost while driving

Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving

Difficulty handling complex tasks

Difficulty with planning and organizing

Difficulty with coordination and motor functions

Confusion and disorientation

Psychological changes

Personality changes

Depression

Anxiety

Inappropriate behavior

Paranoia

Agitation

Hallucinations

Again, I cannot stress enough that the four of eight “cognitive changes” and three of seven “psychological changes” that I highlighted are the ones that we know for sure are happening. Some may argue any of the others are present as well, but we know these seven changes have clearly occurred in a man we grew to know well during his eight years as Vice President.

Memory loss and difficulty finding words, the two top hallmarks of dementia, are present in just about all of his speeches and debates. His campaign and the DNC have downplayed the memory loss as no big deal and they attribute his difficulty finding words with his history of stuttering as a child. But again, we’ve seen Biden in action. When he was finishing up his second term as Vice President, he was very active as many were pushing for him to run for president. But even after he declined and started supporting Hillary Clinton, he demonstrated clarity with his cognitive abilities.

Watch this short video of Biden at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. It may be hard for Trump supporters as he’s bashing then-candidate Trump, but we all know how the 2016 election ended, so we can take his attacks with a grain of salt. Notice that he appears to be in full command of his faculties. He’s coherent and while the speech was partially scripted, he clearly went off script throughout. In front of a huge crowd and speaking before the whole country on national television, Biden showed absolutely no signs of cognitive decline in 2016.

<noscript><iframe title="Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump at 2016 Democratic National Convention" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W6FJcbDPymk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

This is the Joe Biden that many Democrats hope to have as their nominee. But the Joe Biden in this video is nothing like the Joe Biden of today. Not even close. Today’s Joe Biden isn’t just a gaffe-machine. Today’s Joe Biden isn’t always aware of where he is, where he’s been that day, or where he’s going. He regularly displays difficulty with his visual and spatial abilities. We all know of him being confused about which state he is in at any given moment, but we’ve also witnessed examples of him losing his way in rooms and even on stage.

HILARIOUS…

Joe Biden speaking in an arena in Iowa gets confused where the camera is and keeps talking to a screen. CSPAN keeps cutting away to try and help him out…hahahahahahaha @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/nF9pFV0TE1 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) November 2, 2019

Whether the Tweet above demonstrates difficulty with spacial abilities or “confusion and disorientation” as described by his fourth highlighted symptom of dementia, it isn’t good either way. We need a president who knows where he is and where he’s going because the primary role of the president is to know where America stands, where it’s heading, and how to get us there.

The three highlighted psychological changes above—personality changes, inappropriate behavior, and agitation—are just as apparent as his confusion. He acts very differently than he’s ever acted on the campaign trail. We know this because he’s been on the campaign trail off and on for five decades. During that time, he’s been relatively consistent. In fact, the changes made in the past were almost always intentional as he gained more experiences to take with him on the campaign trail.

The 2020 campaign is different. Some of this can be attributed to the heightened focus on him as a nomination frontrunner, a status he never enjoyed during his previous runs for the White House. But it’s apparent by his unwillingness to do many interviews that his campaign believes the less he talks, the better. That should greatly concern every American voter.

Joe Biden did not do any Sunday morning shows today while Bernie Sanders did several https://t.co/RGXapQRyFS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 8, 2020

The Joe Biden of today is not the Joe Biden of 2016. In four short years, the changes to his mental capacities and personality are striking, and that may be the most important piece of evidence to consider regarding the onset of dementia. This cognitive disorder strikes quickly and once it takes hold, the decline is rapid. If Biden’s campaign or family are aware of his condition and willfully hiding it, they’re not doing him or this nation a service. What they’re attempting to do is dangerous for the candidate and the country he may lead.

With the video from 2016 above in mind, watch this compilation of recent gaffes Biden has made. I’m not crazy about the editing, but the point is made. Joe Biden is not the man he was four years ago, nor is he the candidate Democrats hope he can be.

<noscript><iframe title="Joe Biden’s cognitive decline in 3 minutes and 22 seconds" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fAvFv3hi8KY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

I am not a psychologist. I’m just an American with serious questions about the Democratic frontrunner. But it doesn’t take years of training and decades of practice to see the writing on the wall. Joe Biden is a danger to America if ever he is allowed to sit in the Oval Office.

Comparing Joe Biden in 2016 to Joe Biden today demonstrates a rapid decline in cognitive abilities. His mental acuity is fading quickly. Those in the DNC hoping to “pull a switcheroo” want this information hidden. Biden likely suffers from dementia.

