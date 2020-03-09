Twitter unveiled their new “Manipulated Media” label with their favorite user as the target. President Trump retweeted a video of Joe Biden saying, “We can only reelected Donald Trump.” It was taken out of context as the Democratic frontrunner was referring to the President’s reelection being a result of Democrats tearing each other down during the primaries, but does that mean it was manipulated? If so, then Twitter needs to get busy applying their label everywhere as most videos are taken out of context.

Some have thought the tag has been removed, but it’s only a glitch that prevents the label from appearing in all views. Pulling up the individual Tweet by White House social media director Dan Scavino does not show the label, when seen in the timeline, the label is present.

I agree with Joe! https://t.co/h84mD7jVPW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

It was an odd choice by Twitter to unveil this feature on a video that is not clearly manipulated. It is, in fact, not manipulated one bit. If trimming from the front or back of a video is considered “manipulated,” then that will have a huge impact on campaigns. It’s standard operating procedure for campaigns to highlight clips of opponents taken out of context to isolate damning remarks. Is it ethical? Probably not. Is it acceptable considering it’s done by both sides regularly? Yes.

Scavino took to Twitter to deny the label’s allegations and the President retweeted his objection. Others joined in on attacking both Twitter and Biden for the hypocritical move.

The video was NOT manipulated. https://t.co/p9QrNPYOvf — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 9, 2020

Apparently any snippet of video that shows @JoeBiden confusing his words is ‘decptive’ if edited for time. Would Joe now like to apologize for the using the ‘very fine people’ comment without the qualifier that POTUS denounced white nationalists in the same speech? pic.twitter.com/OV3ezDbucC — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) March 9, 2020

Looking forward to an explanation from @TwitterGov on how this is “manipulated media.” Twitter said they’ll label a video manipulated if it’s: 1. Substantially edited

2. Visual/audio is added/removed

3. Video is fabricated/simulated The clip @DanScavino posted was a REAL CLIP! https://t.co/IYWF8PF3Pf — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) March 8, 2020

The video wasn’t manipulated. Biden actually said those things. Embarsssing, but he did. That’s why it’s called a gaffe. The only people trying to make a “debate” over this is the fake news media. Sad! https://t.co/Eb49M5fdYq — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2020

Showing an actual clip of a video of Joe Biden having a senior moment is considered "manipulated video." The mainstream media gets more pathetic by the day. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 9, 2020

Twitter is setting themselves up for accusations of unambiguous bias by labeling a video that was completely not manipulated in any way as “Manipulated Media.” Shall we bring up videos from the DNC? Biden campaign? The View? All manipulated more.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.