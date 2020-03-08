An illegal alien charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault was released from jail in Boulder, Colorado, despite an ICE detainer requesting he be held for federal law enforcement. But the sanctuary city put his desires for freedom ahead of the safety of their citizens, releasing him as quickly as possible and asking him to show up for a hearing two months later. He never showed.

Francisco Barraza-Porras, 47, is one of the latest beneficiaries of the left’s indefensible sanctuary city policies. Now, local law enforcement is asking the public, who they refused to protect, for help in locating Barraza-Porras. Considering the primary argument the left makes to defend sanctuary jurisdictions is increased cooperation from the public, one would expect a grateful community to speak up and assist in the capture of this alleged child rapist, but nearly a week after law enforcement’s plea for assistance, they have no leads about his whereabouts.

Are they expecting pristine condition, too?

EXCLUSIVE: Sanctuary Authorities Asking Public For Help After Releasing Illegal Alien Charged With Child Sexual Assault | The Daily Caller https://t.co/70FHDAOsF4 — KatDelT (@KatDelT) March 8, 2020

Sanctuary cities are not new. The 10th Amendment protects them from being forced to cooperate with federal law enforcement. But it’s a dangerous game they’re playing as sanctuary policies mean people like Barraza-Porras are free to roam in an effort to protect them from deportation. It’s very difficult for leftists to argue putting men charged with child sexual assault back on the streets for months before acknowledging they skipped out on their hearings somehow makes the general public safer.

It would be more honest of the left to say sanctuary policies are not designed to keep citizens safer, but are instead a way of virtue-signaling about illegal immigration. This is why it’s important for the left to hide the truth about their status. Local law enforcement did not mention that he is an illegal immigrant when they made their plea for help and a complicit mainstream media did not attempt to find out. We reviewed over a dozen stories from a search for “Francisco Barraza-Porras” and only one—The Daily Caller—mentioned his immigration status.

The case of Francisco Barraza-Porras is sickening, not just because of the heinous child rapes he’s accused of but also because the sanctuary city is now asking the public for help finding him. It’s insulting to ask for help from the people they failed to protect.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.