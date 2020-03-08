Avoid unnecessary contact, Wash your hands. Have a decent amount of food and water on hand. These are things that Americans should be doing anyway. It’s good to see people starting to take these standard precautions more seriously.

If that was the extent of the reactions to the coronavirus, we’d be in good shape. Unfortunately, people are taking it a bit too far. Dare I say they’re becoming hysterical?

Some shoppers said they were preparing in case there’s an emergency, while others wanted to buy in bulk now so that they can avoid crowds later. https://t.co/kD409NWAkv — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) March 8, 2020

In lieu of a long explanation of why the coronavirus is killing much fewer people than the flu or how getting the coronavirus is not a death sentence, I’ll offer a brief rant. Calm down, folks. This isn’t the end of the world, and if it is, stocking up on toilet paper isn’t going to keep judgment from hitting your doorstep. As our EIC just Tweeted:

To the people buying hundreds of rolls of toilet paper, here's a thought… If the coronavirus gets so bad that you can't get toilet paper, we'll have much bigger problems than wiping. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 8, 2020

I can understand the desire to have bottled water on hand as well as canned meats. Stocking up on bleach wipes is a little odd to me. But the toilet paper rush that’s currently happening is silly. We need to handle this situation with a bit more rational thought, and that means understanding the difference between a killer outbreak like the Spanish Flu and the coronavirus, which appears to be a highly contagious but relatively innocuous disease when compared to the killing power of the regular flu.

Still, it’s good to see people reacting to it at all. Hopefully, this will translate into proper preparations across the board and not just during times of perceived panic.

People are panicking because people are panicking. The panic is more contagious than the disease itself. Let’s all take a deep breath, assess our real needs, and prepare for short outages of supplies. Going extreme is an irrational overreaction.

