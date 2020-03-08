There have been many false equivalencies put forth by Democrats and mainstream media comparing Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden. Any time Republicans point out how Hunter Biden profited by his father being Vice President, the left invariably points at Trump Jr. has receiving similar benefits. The difference, which they never point out, is that Trump Jr.’s benefits came BEFORE his father was in public service. In fact, Trump Jr. has ended seeking new international business and no longer does paid speeches overseas since his father won in 2016.

If anything, Trump Jr. has taken a hit to his personal bottom line as a result of his father becoming president. The same cannot be said about Hunter Biden whose entire adult life has seen him receiving special treatment from law enforcement, access to things average Americans could never see, and high-dollar “jobs” that were all a direct result of his father’s role in government. This is why the President’s son seems so confident in asking for a debate between him and the former Vice President’s son.

The MSM loves making a false equivalency between us, so lets settle it: I challenge Hunter Biden to man up & debate me@JimVandeHei moderates. Hunter releases his tax returns & I release mine. Let's have an open convo about who really profited from their father's public office! pic.twitter.com/6N6MObhGhb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 8, 2020

It would be a massacre, which is why there is nearly no chance Hunter Biden would ever accept the challenge. Besides, the younger Biden already has plenty of personal issues to contend with, which should be a concern about his father’s candidacy.

