In a presidential election year, the vast majority of election coverage goes to the top of the ticket. Republicans are trying to keep their man in the White House while Democrats decide who to prop up to take him on. But down-ballot races are extremely important as well, particularly this year with so much at stake if the GOP can retake control of the House while keeping control of the Senate.

Our EIC, JD Rucker, spoke with The First on TV’s Mike Slater to discuss the chances of both of these things happening. His segment started at 40:46. As Rucker put it, the GOP saw encouraging signs during last week’s Super Tuesday primaries. While All the attention was focused on the battle between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, there were very clear indications in California that the deep blue state may offer some opportunities to win back seats for the GOP.

Nine seats currently held by Democrats showed promise for the Republican candidates with four that Rucker said seem to be “locked” for GOP victories. “We should for sure get four of them. We could get six, seven. We could get all nine. But four is the safe number and I’d say six would be a huge win for us.”

Republicans need to net 18 flips, not including the current seats with nobody occupying. It’s possible; Rucker said 22 nationwide are primed to be turned from blue to red with 9 or 10 poised to be flipped from red to blue. As for the Senate, Rucker listed four GOP seats he believes are in jeopardy of being flipped with one Democratic seat likely to turn red.

The key to winning the House and keeping control of the Senate, according to Rucker, is for the President to push to win the popular vote on top of the electoral college. He and his campaign need to push for an unambiguous message that no matter where people are, they need to vote for him even in states where he has no realistic chance of winning. If the Trump campaign pushes the narrative of winning the popular vote to send a message to Democrats, it could mean victories in down-ballot races that weren’t expected.

This is a compelling discussion between First on TV’s Mike Slater and our EIC, JD Rucker. The House really is in play and Republicans can give the President a boost from Capitol Hill in his second term if patriots do the work to make it happen.

