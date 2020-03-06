If an ordinary citizen had issued the threat that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made recently in a state with vile ‘Red Flag’ gun confiscation swatting laws, they could easily experience having their door battered down at 3:00 AM in a no-knock raid to forcibly confiscate their guns, regardless if they own any or not.

To borrow the words so often used in touting these laws, a ‘Red Flag’ petition under one of these due process abominations would temporarily remove him from office since he poses a threat to others or himself. Then later, the Senator could go before a court to prove he is not a threat and have himself restored to office. His name would of course be added to the instant background check system and he would be flagged whenever he runs for re-election.

Thus would be the fate of any ordinary citizen who ran afoul of just about anyone who wanted revenge.

They would not be given the benefit of the doubt or allowed to explain away what they supposedly had done, if even they hadn’t done anything at all.

A two tiered justice system that will tear the nation apart

In the case of the Minority Leader, his words were on video for all to hear, with every inflection and nuance to prove the point. However, he won’t be removed from office in this manner because there are those who prioritize power over everything else, including individual human rights set down in our founding documents.

These are the people of the authoritarian left, which ironically includes Senator Schumer himself. For them it is far more important that they confiscate guns than protect individual liberty. Never mind that laws already exist to handle people ‘in crisis’ as they say. To them, the non-crisis was so dire that new laws that sweep away whole swaths of the Constitution were desperately needed without delay.

Back during the days of Apartheid in South Africa, the nation’s socialist left abhorred a legal code that treated some people differently than others. However, these days that kind of injustice is perfectly acceptable to them, as long as it disarms their political enemies. Forget about the fact that it turns the very idea of due process and the rest of the bill of rights on its head.

The bottom line: If ordinary citizens can be Red Flagged, why not Senator Schumer?

Of course, the obligatory due process retort from the left highlights their egregious hypocrisy. The case of the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to kill Republican lawmakers shows that some people act on threats made by politicians.

Thus, we see that there is a very good reason the founders mandated due process and equality before the law. These are principles endorsed by conservatives and true liberals. If it’s wrong to remove Senator Schumer from office under a ‘Red Flag’ order, why doesn’t the same apply to a constitutionally affirmed basic human right?

American Conservative Movement

