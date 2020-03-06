When the President told Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he had a “hunch” the coronavirus did not really have a a mortality rate over 3% as mainstream media had been widely reporting, indignant progressive journalists took turns either criticizing him or ridiculing him. This is standard operating procedure for mainstream media, but they were especially vicious in their attacks on this particular “hunch.”

As it turns out, the President was absolutely correct.

WATCH: "The best estimates now of the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is somewhere between 0.1% and 1%," Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at HHS, says. "That's lower than you heard probably in many reports … it's not likely in the range of 2 to 3%" pic.twitter.com/bAvS7LNWI8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2020

ADM Brett P. Giroir, M.D., a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), reported today that the mortality rate of the coronavirus is likely between 0.1% and 1%. That would put it somewhere between being comparable to the flu and up to six times more lethal, but nowhere near the mortality rate that’s been reported thus far.

The reason it is now believed by medical professionals who are examining the data that the mortality rate is lower than reported is because there are likely many more people infected than what’s publicly known. The disease is turning out to be so mild in some that they do not display symptoms before their body beats it. Others get mildly ill and do not go to the doctor at all.

With as much hype as has been given to the coronavirus, it’s fortunate that it’s not nearly as life-threatening in the United States as it seemed to be in China. Then again, it’s also possible that China is either under-reporting or simply unaware of how many people are actually infected. Disinformation is a tool often used by the Chinese Communist Party, and while it’s harder for them to cover up deaths, it’s not hard at all to cover up infection numbers. It’s possible that millions are infected in China but only thousands are reported to have died from the disease.

The sad part is this: Most in mainstream media will downplay this wonderful news. Why? Because it proves the President’s hunch correct, and the media loathes ever having to report anything positive about him even if it’s great news for Americans.

