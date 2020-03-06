The fastest way to get out of jail in Chicago is to be an illegal immigrant wanted by ICE. The sanctuary city will bend over backwards, perform legal cartwheels, and do everything in their power to make absolutely certain illegal immigrants are never deported. Not on their watch.

Christopher Puente, 35, is a felon. He is also an illegal immigrant who should have been turned over to ICE when he was arrested once again last year, but instead the twice-convicted Mexican national was released to roam free with the general public. Now, he’s behind bars again, charged with predatory criminal sexual assault after he allegedly locked himself in a McDonald’s bathroom with a three-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

All Mayor Lori Lightfoot needed to do was reverse sanctuary policies which have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to increase crime. All Chicago PD had to do was enforce the law and cooperate with their fellow law enforcement officers. Had Lightfoot and the police department held the safety of a three-year-old girl in higher regard than the desires of a criminal illegal alien, this girl and her family would not have been victims of this heinous crime. If Puente is found guilty, both Lightfoot and the complicit police department are directly responsible for what happened to this child. They had the power to stop it, but chose to honor a criminal illegal alien’s desire to roam in the city they’re charged to serve.

Chicago is desperately left-leaning. They continuously vote in Democrats who have turned this once-proud city into one of the most dangerous in the nation. It’s incomprehensible that so many voters in the city willfully allow crime and economic destitution to flourish. It’s even worse that they support the very policies that allowed this three-year-old girl’s life to be changed so hideously. What makes this sad story worse is that Lightfoot and the police department had the gall to defend their actions by blaming ICE.

Chicago Mayor Defends Freeing Illegal Accused of Child Sexual Assault https://t.co/VKtjM4MDKs — CJTRUTH (@cjtruth) March 6, 2020

“If ICE is complaining, then they should do their job better,” Lightfoot said. “[ICE officials are] critical because we have said very clearly we are a welcoming city, a sanctuary city. Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with ICE on any immigration-related business. And that’s affected their ability to conduct immigration raids across the city. But that’s exactly our intention. We have to make sure our police department is seen as a legitimate force in all our communities.”

At the rate Chicago is falling apart, they may not make it through another three years of Lori Lightfoot. As bad as Rahm Emanuel was, Lightfoot’s record is already far worse. Criminals and illegal immigrants rule the streets. The city may be lost.

