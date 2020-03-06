It doesn’t take a law professor and constitutional scholar to realize Senator Chuck Schumer’s threats towards Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were inappropriate… and that’s IF nothing else comes from them. They were unambiguous threats that the Senator’s office tried to spin as being “misinterpreted.” This was a lie. The only viable interpretation is that Schumer was threatening consequences against the Supreme Court Justices if he didn’t get his way on an abortion bill.

While most are focused on the risks of threats coming from people in power against others, the potential repercussions being someone acts out on those threats, there’s another angle that’s important to understand. This was interference from one branch of the federal government against another. It’s unlikely the Justices were swayed by the Senator’s threats, but the attempt in and of itself is worrisome in our politically polarized society. Georgetown University law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley chimed in on Schumer’s remarks.

Schumer's threat to the Court that "you will pay the price" is a direct attack on the integrity of our courts. I criticized Trump for his reckless comments about the courts. Where is the chorus of condemnation of Schumer? Schumer sounded more like a stalker than a statesman. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 4, 2020

Turley, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has criticized President Trump for comments directed at the court in the past, noted the hypocrisy in coverage and reactions from the left to Schumer’s remarks. When President Trump or other Republicans make less-threatening statements that seem to go after the courts, mainstream media and Democrats are up in arms. With Schumer, it’s radio silence at best and tacit defense at worst.

The reality of Schumer’s comments is that they were intended to start this firestorm. He wanted the attention. He wanted Republicans to react and get him as much publicity as possible. As our EIC noted and Tweeted:

Chuck Schumer's threats were a publicity stunt to set up the Democrats' attack angle. They will be using "abortion access" as one of their primary weapons in November. They will claim booting @realDonaldTrump is the only way to protect Roe v. Wade from #SCOTUS.#SchemingSchumer — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 5, 2020

Blowback has been relatively harsh from Republicans. Ted Cruz is coming after his fellow Senator from his chamber while House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs is coming after Schumer from the lower chamber. And while many Republicans on social media have called for harsher repercussions, including forcing Schumer out of office, the options to punish him are limited.

The way the media and the left are handling Schumer shines yet another spotlight on the hypocrisy and double standards present in America. If a Republican had made the same exact threats, it would be a media circus. For Schumer, it’s politely buried.

