The rapidly spreading coronavirus is not the U.S. government’s fault. When it finally subsides or is eliminated, it will not be due to government intervention, either. It IS the responsibility of government to make resources available and to handle logistics if the disease spreads so widely that such things become necessary, but for now and until it gets really bad, WE are the first line of defense.

The second line of defense is, of course, medical personnel. Some will point out that government is responsible for getting enough coronavirus tests out to them, but there’s a very valid argument against mass distribution at this time, which I’ll get to in a moment. The third line of defense is local, city, county, and if necessary state government.

The federal government is a distant fourth when it comes to protection against the coronavirus. With that said, the role of the federal government at this time is collecting research being done here and around the world and alerting the people at appropriate levels of what to do and how to react. In other words, DC is responsible for consolidating and disseminating data, and in that regard the Trump administration has been exceptional.

There are travel bans that have already been enacted, much to the dismay of WHO and Democrats at the time, but those are decisions that mitigate risk. Those decisions DO NOT protect us other than reducing the potential for outbreaks. However, that does not in any way negate our requirement to mind ourselves and our families. The White House could have completely closed borders and the virus would have still been here. How? Because it’s been here since before China even let the world know about it.

Back to the argument about tests. It behooves the government and us to not be given free and unlimited access to tests. As China learned, the majority of infections occurred at hospitals. We do not need every kid with the sniffles crowding hospitals and doctor’s offices to get tested. By limiting the amount of tests being administered, we are reducing the spread of the disease. If the time comes for a mass release of tests, so be it. But even then, we should avoid hospitals whenever possible.

We are the first line of defense. As has been published numerous times, washing hands properly, avoiding touching your face when out in public, and minimizing contact with other people are the best ways to avoid infection. For those who are forced to be out in the wild, proper precautions are in order. This is no time to panic, but it’s incumbent on the collective (yes, a leftist word!) to be smart and avoid risks whenever possible.

The coronavirus has been weaponized by Democrats and their proxies in the mainstream media to paint this as a loss for President Trump. They spin the stories every way possible to assign as much blame as they can on the President, the Vice President, and the administration’s actions. But a lucid, honest examination of everything that has been done so far reveals it has been handled as well as it could be by the government. It’s easy to second guess decisions after the fact, but the White House and Congress have had adequate and appropriate responses outside of politicizing it all.

In the macro, government needs to be involved with the coronavirus. But at the individual, micro level, the onus falls on every American to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by treating the coronavirus with appropriate respect.

