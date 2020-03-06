The Democratic Establishment got their wish on Super Tuesday with a resurgent Joe Biden coming out on top and taking the delegate lead. All of the major competitors other than Bernie Sanders were eliminated. It’s now the former Vice President and his hope of being a continuation of the Obama administration versus the Democratic Socialist who wants to burn it all down and start over.

It’s an ideal situation for the DNC, at least it would have been in previous election cycles. But in their effort to make things seem “fair,” they shot themselves in the foot by prohibiting winner-take-all primaries. That means they’re stuck with what will almost certainly be a long primary season that may go all the way to the convention in July without a mathematical delegate winner.

With step-1 of their master plan behind them, they’re now moving onto step-2: Burn Bernie faster. They have every reason to want to wrap this up quickly for Biden. They need time to push party unity and win back the radical progressive backers of Sanders that they’re currently upsetting. They also need to preserve as much of the campaign funds as possible for the general election; Biden has proven to be inept at fundraising throughout the campaign.

But the biggest reason they need to hurry this nomination process along is fear of “buyer’s remorse” among their base. Biden is a gaffe-machine, which everyone knows, but lately he’s been appearing more challenged than usual. His old gaffes were those of a man who often spoke before he thought. Recently, he’s been having trouble with those thoughts, spilling out rhetoric that seems taxed by repetition and failing mental acuity.

Is he going senile? That’s a question that some Democrats are starting to ask and many Republicans are starting to push. Even the President has been chiming in about it being “obvious” the former Vice President doesn’t always know what’s going on around him. If Democratic voters get cold feet, they may look back at Sanders and think they’d rather have a socialist who knows where he is at any given moment than a moderate who often appears lost.

Biden’s biggest weakness is himself. The DNC believes they can manage him through the general election. They’re just not sure they can keep him on track now that he has the lead in the primary race. This isn’t going to end well for them.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.