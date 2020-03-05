The Democratic nomination process isn’t over, but the tea leaves tell us unless there’s a major change to the calculus, Joe Biden will emerge victorious at a contested convention or maybe even outright. Many conservatives were ramping up for the singular focus of hitting Bernie Sanders on the authoritarianism inherent in his Democratic Socialism (aka Socialism). Now, we’re having to rethink the attack angles as Biden may have plenty of authoritarian leanings, but he’s not really a socialist.

The problem is there are so many angles from which to attack him, it’s hard to find the right path. I listed some of them on Twitter:

Joe Biden: ☑️ Five decades in DC

☑️ Evident corruption

☑️ Deep State favorite

☑️ Family favors abound

☑️ Epitomizes the Swamp

☑️ Clearly senile

☑️ Won't stop sniffing hair If he's to be the Democrats' treatment for their flaring #TDS, then bring it on. Patriots are ready. — Michio Hasai (@hasai) March 5, 2020

Considering the majority of conservatives who are active in politics use social media, blogs, or word of mouth as their avenues through which to share their concerns about a candidate, it’s important that we focus on the points that can actually resonate and influence the election in favor of President Trump. It’s easy to just hit, hit, hit, as Biden is a walking punching bag with all of his infamous gaffes, but we must employ some strategy if we want to maximize effectiveness.

Let’s start by addressing our targets. I’m going to assume that most reading this do not have access to ad budgets (though PACs and campaigns should take note as well), so we’ll proceed from a social media and/or word of mouth perspective. Knowing this, one thing is crystal clear: Those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, whether they’re leftists or NeverTrump conservatives, will almost certainly never be swayed. Biden could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and these people still won’t vote for President Trump. But that doesn’t mean we avoid inserting tidbits of attacks on Biden into their post comments or real-life conversations. There are others watching these things unfold, so leaving an appropriately brutal hit on Biden as a comment on a James Comey Tweet isn’t a bad idea. You’re not going to influence Comey, but you may influence someone reading Comey’s thread.

Next, let’s look at the attack angles that are ineffective. Arguably the easiest way to hit Biden is for his gaffes. This is a bad idea, generally. Everyone knows he makes gaffes. Flooding Twitter with more of them isn’t going to surprise nor sway anyone with one exception: The major, character-revealing gaffes. It does not behoove us to keep playing him saying “Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m getting ahead of myself.” That was a minor gaffe in which he misspoke and quickly corrected himself. Some would say it plays towards his declining mental acuity, but there are much better examples of this. Don’t waste time on the small stuff.

An example of a major gaffe is old, but it’s revealing and likely unknown to a good number of people:

<noscript><iframe title="BIDEN GAFFE: "Slight Indian Accent" | TheBlaze" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AEG1wuoa2hs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Some may say this was no big deal, that he was just stating an awkward opinion that wasn’t politically correct. This is true. But it’s an insight into his character that—thanks in large part to society’s newfound hyper-sensitivity to stereotypes—will offend people, especially Indian-Americans.

Nevertheless, highlighting his numerous gaffes is generally a weak path to follow. There are so many bigger fish to fry with Biden.

Another angle that seems, on the surface, to be a good way to attack Biden is to highlight how his family has benefited from his five decades in DC. It’s true, there is plenty of evidence that everyone from his brother to his son have been recipients of the Biden-name-boost. Unfortunately, most Americans don’t care. Some assume it’s common practice in DC because, well, it is. Others think they’d do the same if they were in office. Some would point to familial benefits of being a Trump, including Ivanka and Jared Kushner being in the White House currently. The few who would be offended aren’t worth focusing attention on, therefore this attack route is weak as well.

Before I get to the two great ways to hit Biden, I’ll point to the one that’s up in the air in my mind. Biden likes sniffing hair. It’s weird and even debatable, but the evidence seems to point in that direction. He also seems to have a thing for touching or otherwise invading the personal space of women. At first glance, this seems like a good angle. I’m not sure one way or the other; the sheer fact that it didn’t seem to hurt him in the polls when it started spreading like wildfire a little over a year ago makes me believe it’s a non-issue, but how could it be? On that particular hit route, you be the judge.

Now, let’s look at two angles we all should definitely be hitting.

On Hannity last light, President Trump noted that Biden’s connections to Ukraine corruption through Burisma and his son, Hunter, are going to be highlighted by his campaign. This is a good strategy. Those of us who are involved in politics may find it hard to believe there are still tens of millions of voters who have never heard about Biden’s quid pro quo. We live in a political bubble and sometimes forget there are plenty of people who didn’t follow impeachment, never heard of Burisma, and are unaware of how corrupt Biden really is. We need this message to resonate, even if we think it’s old news.

Arguably the best attack angle on Biden is one that must be handled carefully. It’s becoming more and more evident that he’s lost a mental step or two. To put it bluntly, he appears to be senile. It’s terrifying, at least it should be, but there’s an important caveat to note about this weakness to exploit against Biden. We can’t just hammer the fact that his mental acuity is fading. That in and of itself is not necessarily a gamechanger in the minds of many voters. The important part we need to highlight is that the country will be run by unelected, power-hungry bureaucrats hand-picked by other unelected, power-hungry bureaucrats to initiate an agenda that Americans will not like.

A senile president who is a figurehead for the Deep State and the Swamp is the real threat to America’s future. Electing Joe Biden means handing control of the nation to the people responsible for the economic collapse. These are the people who put us in Iraq and Afghanistan. These are the bureaucratic and corporate elite who will take this nation down a path of authoritarian control. They believe they can placate the masses through manufactured outrage and crisis-driven folly. They look down on us all, and only leaders like President Kennedy, President Reagan, and President Trump even dared to countermand their self-appointed authority.

Saying Joe Biden is senile is just the opening to the argument against him. We must explain to people what that means and who will actually be in charge. It won’t be Jill Biden or whoever the VP is. It will be the Swamp, the Deep State, and the technocrats.

